Thus Spake The Nuge-Gods…

Americans, we are aware, do not gauge political support on numbers at rallies

The guiding principle seems to be: Smaller the venue the bigger the illusion

Sinhalayas’ memories do not last even two weeks, Prabhakaran once said

There is a remarkable similarity in the politics of Donald Trump in America and the Rajapaksa aficionados of Sri Lanka.

Donald Trump, on being sworn in as president on Capitol Hill, was not presidential in his behaviour and was more like a schoolboy when he claimed that the crowd that gathered to witness his inauguration was bigger than that of Barack Obama or any other president before him. But aerial photos showed that he had a much smaller crowd than Obama.

Last Thursday’s rally held at Nugegoda junction, the Rajapaksa devotees, true to form, claimed it was the biggest ever in Sri Lanka, an over enthusiastic speaker on stage claiming the attendance of a million!

Americans, we are aware, do not gauge political support on numbers at rallies but on other factors such as statistics of TV viewers of political events and media support. At home we go by the estimates of size of crowds with no known measure of estimation other than the political fervour of those involved. In Sri Lanka, the success of a rally depends hugely on the choice of a venue. The guiding principle seems to be: Smaller the venue the bigger the illusion. The choice of regular venues for rallies of almost all parties confirms this theory.

Walled in Nugegoda

The venue of Nugegoda junction is well suited for illusions. Its capacity is limited, the only large unbroken area being the market park. Once this is filled the ‘millions’ overflow into the two main cross-roads bringing traffic to a halt. And thus other ‘millions’ are diverted to adjoining avenues, by ways and by roads, justifying the claims of ‘Dasa Dahas Kotiyak Janatawa’ (tens of thousands of millions).

Certainly, the Nugegoda rally had a very big crowd. But there should be limits to imagination.

A devoted Rajapaksa publication had on its front page an aerial photograph of the part of the crowd of that appeared to be massive. We are told that a rough estimate of a crowd could be made by the number of black dots, the heads, appearing in an aerial photograph. The number of black dots say in a square inch multiplied by the total area of the photo could provide a rough estimate of those in the photo, we were told. Perhaps those interested in crowd estimates could attempt this exercise.

Canine principle

Could crowds be the sole measure of the ‘success’ of a political rally’? Those who have had bigger and better crowds than their rivals that attracted fewer numbers have lost. Reports on the last presidential and parliamentary elections are testimony. Thus, does the canine principle that ‘it is not the size of the dog but the fight in the dog’ that matters?

On stage were the ubiquitous anti Yahapalanaya critics. The booming bombast blasted around the Nugegoda environs with megaphones was no different to the noises made at daily press conferences, in parliament and TV talk shows.

Needless to say this was music to the ears of the faithful. It was coming from their gods – the Nuge-gods. These gods were reiterating their vows they made exactly two years ago, at the same place, same time to bring back their Godfather who had just been thrown out. The vows have yet to come true. The Godfather was not present at the Nugegoda then, recuperating from his wounds of defeat. But on Friday he was on stage threatening to topple the government as he had vowed to do for the past two years.

Beginning of the Revolution

This rally was the ‘Beginning of the Revolution’ to throw out the Yahapalanaya, the corrupt gang who was selling the nation to foreigners, they said. In the city of Colombo 18 acres of land had been sold to a foreign company, the Godfather thundered and declared that when back in power they would be nationalised, to the roars of ‘Jayawewa’. History of course was forgotten. A little over two years the boot was on the other foot: He was accused of selling land from the newly built Port City of Colombo. But rallies like this are not for recalling history. This is an occasion to preach to the convinced.

Tears came to his eyes when he thought about Wimal Weerawansa now behind bars for the misuse of official vehicles when he was a minister. Weerawansa was a great patriot. Rajapaksa, like a good cricket captain, is generous in his comments of the players under him. Was not General Sarath Fonseka [Now Field Marshal], after victory over the terrorists, called the Greatest General in the World? Never mind. Sinhalayas’ memories do not last even two weeks, Prabhakaran once said.

Martyrs

Copious tears were shed on stage for comrade Wimal Weerawansa who was depicted as a martyr to the cause of toppling ‘the corrupt’ Yahapalanaya. There is a commonly held belief that self-declared revolutionaries love being declared martyrs to a cause. Didn’t Weerawansa attempt martyrdom when he attempted suicide in his fast-to-death outside the UN Colombo headquarters on the UNHCR issue? However, at a drop of Thambili water from his Godfather, he called off his fast. Now he is being put in remand jail by Yahapalanaya but free to come to parliament as MP and deliver his raucous orations.

It’s a common desire of revolutionaries to go behind bars, be declared martyrs to a cause and make great speeches on being released. Weerawansa, we believe, likes this martyrdom, despite the inconveniences. Shades of Fidel Castro on being jailed and released after abortive attempt on Moncado barracks and making that much celebrated speech or even of Wijeweera after being released by JRJ!

This view of martyrdom is however contrary to the view expressed by George Bernard Shaw: Martyrdom is the only way to become famous without ability.