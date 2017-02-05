Warburton To Start As Flanker Against Italy

Rugby – 6 Nations

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton will start at blindside flanker in Sunday’s RBS 6 Nations clash against Italy. Justin Tipuric retains the number seven shirt, with Gloucester’s Ross Moriarty completing the back-row and Scarlets lock Jake Ball chosen as new skipper AlunWyn Jones’ second-row partner. Elsewhere, scrum-half Rhys Webb is recalled after missing most of Wales’ autumn Test series this season through injury, with Scarlets pair Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies teaming up in midfield and 86 times-capped Jamie Roberts named on the bench. There are five changes from the side that beat South Africa in the autumn finale as Wales target a strong start ahead of next week’s Principality Stadium appointment with Six Nations title holders England.

Webb’s return is the only back division switch, with Smith, Samson Lee, Ball and Warburton all featuring up-front.

Howley said: “I am delighted to name an experienced team for the game against Italy, and to welcome back five players who missed out on the opportunity against South Africa in the autumn. “The Six Nations is a special tournament, and we are looking forward to being highly competitive.