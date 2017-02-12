Cabinet Reshuffle Likely To Be Delayed

By Sujith Mangala de Silva

The much talked-about cabinet reshuffle is likely to be delayed, government sources told The Sunday Leader.

The reshuffle was expected to take place this month and some top Ministers were to be moved around.

However sources said that the reshuffle has been delayed and will take place only of it is found needed later.

Meanwhile, government Parliamentarians from the United National Party and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party are to meet regularly to address key issues.

One such meeting was held last week at the Presidential Secretariat with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting took place amidst reports of a rift in the government and moves to reshuffle the cabinet.

However Parliamentarians who took part in the meeting said that there was no discussion of a cabinet reshuffle.

Just recently the Minister of Foreign Employment Thalatha Atukorale had said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had agreed on the need for a cabinet reshuffle.

She said that now is the best time for a cabinet reshuffle. The Minister said that a reshuffle would mean some Ministers will get different portfolios to what they hold at present.

Atukorale says she sees nothing wrong in a cabinet reshuffle and no Minister should be worried about it.