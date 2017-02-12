Constitution Needs Nurture And Protection

The government intends going in for a referendum on a new constitution with the consent of all parties including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella told parliament on Wednesday.

We are confused why specific reference was made to the SLFP, because, the SLFP we presume is very much part of the government with President Maithripala Sirisena heading both the SLFP and the national unity government of the UNP and the SLFP.

A new constitution is being drawn up by some committees appointed by parliament and we have been assured that it will be presented to parliament and thereafter presented to the people at a referendum. This is a democratic way in which constitution can be approved as a supreme law of the land.

In contrast none of the country’s first three constitutions were subjected to a referendum. The last two constitutions – 1972 and 1978 constitutions were drafted on the presumption that the huge majorities with which the 1970 and 1977 governments were elected were mandates for a new constitution to be drafted by elected parliaments. There were neither inputs from various sections of the community in the drafts considered nor were the final drafts – mainly products of pro- government lawyers – tested at a referendum.

In attempting the phenomenal task of drafting a new constitution it is essential to keep in mind the basic reasons for it. To those who want a united and prosperous Sri Lanka the answer is obvious. The two communities, Sinhalese and Tamils, are estranged after three decades of bickering and a 26-year-long barbaric war. And even after eight years of the end of the conflict the separation remains and some wounds have yet to heal.

There are still quite a number of Tamil youths suspected of terrorism still being held in prisons and not being charged before courts.

The majority of Sinhalese are not devoid of grievances. They went through two bloody insurrections though of short duration that accounted for more than 100,000 lives of young people.

They had only their leaders to blame.

The population boom of the fifties and sixties, the stagnant economy and a pig headed system of education left thousands of educated unemployed youth on the streets. They resorted to a Pol Pottist style of revolution uprooting tea to destroy the mercantile economy and targeting privileged persons in society. A new generation has replaced their elders but they are facing the same plight with 23 per cent of the population living below the poverty line of $ 1.25 per day per person [Rs.187 approx].

The 1972 constitution was adopted soon after the first JVP insurrection. The second JVP insurrection took place in just 15 years.

These problems, though a challenge to a new constitution, cannot be resolved by it alone. Leaders, genuine leaders of the people, are in dire need.

It is indeed the tragedy of the Sri Lankan nation that the adoption of a new constitution is seen by some political desperados as an opportunity to destroy the government and grab power using alleviation of grievances of minorities as a communal whiplash.

Racist ghouls are walking in the Sinhala heartland in an attempt to stir up racism using proposed constitutional provisions to help Tamil and other minorities to regain their rights and live as free and independent citizens of Sri Lanka.

However attempts to fan flames of communalism have failed since that tragic Black July of 1983 even after the tremendous provocations by the LTTE to spark anti-Tamil riots.

The difficulties of adopting a new constitution can be envisaged by attempts to whip up massive public agitation over a court decision on the right of a private educational institute to grant medical degrees.

The survival of any constitution will depend on the commitment of leaders and citizens to safeguard it. Today we witness unusual scenes of hundreds of Americans demonstrating on the streets to defend the constitutional rights which they allege the new President Donald Trump is flouting.

Likewise the new Sri Lankan constitution has to be nurtured and defended by leaders and citizens if it is to be used to defend their own rights and that of future generations.

We end with the words of Abraham Lincoln. ‘We the people are the rightful masters of both congress and the courts, not to overthrow the constitution but overthrow the men who pervert the constitution.’