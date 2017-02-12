SLMC Removes Basheer As Chairman

By Ifham Nizzam

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has removed Basheer Segu Dawood from the post of party chairman.

Segu Dawood said that he had received an official communication informing him that the SLMC High Command has removed him from the post.

“I feel that the ideal procedure for the proposal of my suspension should have been taken in my presence giving me the opportunity to present my side of the story.

There could have then been a secret ballot and the suspension notice should have been issued based on the outcome of the ballot. The High Command members were deprived from expressing their free will, owing to the manner the whole episode was conducted. I hope there will be an opportunity awarded to me to explain my case if need be. Anyway, it is left to be seen,” Segu Dawood said.

Segu Dawood was removed from the post over a rift he had with party leader Rauff Hakeem.