Wigneswaran Leads Push For Self-Determination
Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran is leading a push for self-determination for the Tamils in the North and East.
At a mass rally staged in Batticaloa on Friday, a declaration was issued calling for the establishment of a sovereign institution of self-government which recognizes the Tamil people of the North and East as a distinct nation, while acknowledging and respecting their right to self-determination, as proposed in the constitution proposals submitted by the Tamil People’s Council (TPC).
At the ‘Eluga Tamil’ rally in Batticaloa led by Wigneswaran, a call was also made for recognition to be given to the Tamil nation and thereby its right to self-determination could be institutionally provided through a federal structure.
The rally further stressed that a political solution that is half-baked and ambiguous and one which does not recognize the distinctness of the Tamil nation and its right to self-determination can never be accepted as a final solution to the Tamil National question.
they are day dreaming over 52 % of the Tamils live in the south this may result in all other 80 % of Sri Lankan caling for the abolition of the 13th amendment
Its time to take this fellow to task. What does big mouth Vasudeva have to say about this fellows actions.