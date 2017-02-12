Wigneswaran Leads Push For Self-Determination

Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran is leading a push for self-determination for the Tamils in the North and East.

At a mass rally staged in Batticaloa on Friday, a declaration was issued calling for the establishment of a sovereign institution of self-government which recognizes the Tamil people of the North and East as a distinct nation, while acknowledging and respecting their right to self-determination, as proposed in the constitution proposals submitted by the Tamil People’s Council (TPC).

At the ‘Eluga Tamil’ rally in Batticaloa led by Wigneswaran, a call was also made for recognition to be given to the Tamil nation and thereby its right to self-determination could be institutionally provided through a federal structure.

The rally further stressed that a political solution that is half-baked and ambiguous and one which does not recognize the distinctness of the Tamil nation and its right to self-determination can never be accepted as a final solution to the Tamil National question.