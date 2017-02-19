Confident Lankans Eye Quick Series Triumph

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 – Geelong

A confident Lankan side will be eyeing a quick series triumph when they take on hosts Australia in the second game today of the three-match series after winning the opening game to go 1-0 up in the series on Friday.

Australia’s ostensible home advantage against Sri Lanka was diminished at the MCG on Friday night by two factors: the unsettled and makeshift nature of the Australian Twenty20 team with the Test team concurrently preparing in India, and the enormous amount of support for Sri Lanka from a large Melbourne expatriate population.

Both factors will again be at play on Sunday, with a third thrown into the mix – Kardinia Park’s debut as an international venue in Geelong, a little more than an hour’s drive to Melbourne’s south-west. While the acting captain Aaron Finch knows the venue well as a product of nearby Colac, others will be less familiar with Geelong and also each other.

As Michael Klinger put it: “Sri Lanka came straight from playing T20s and one-dayers in South Africa and we had a couple of Sheffield Shield matches since the Big Bash ended. But in this day and age you adapt quickly to the change in formats. There’s no excuse, we’ve got two days now to turn it around pretty quick and get a win in Geelong.”

Sri Lanka themselves need more improvement, particularly in terms of how tidy they are in the field. Several chances went down at the MCG, something it must be said the hosts did not take full advantage of. Partly this was because Finch, Michael Klinger and Travis Head were unable to go on from starts, partly because Lakshan Sandakan and Seekkuge Prasanna bowled thriftily and well in the middle overs.

Adam Zampa also delivered a fine spell when Sri Lanka chased, but Ashton Turner was underused, and Head not called upon at all. More ruthless batting and more agile use of spin will be vital to an Australian recovery from their opening defeat.

The presence of the charismatic star pace bowler Lasith Malinga has been a big boost to the Lankans and has transformed the team from been a good side to a formidable one.

Malinga who returned to the side after been sidelined by injury for nearly a year played a key role in his side’s win on Friday. He first starred in the field taking two good catches on a day when a few of his team mates were dropping sitters and then returned at the death to grab two wickets in two balls and put the skids on the Australian scoring rate.

The Lankan selectors will be hoping that Malinga stays fit for the Champions trophy in June this year as his mere presence lifts the morale of the team and puts fear into the opponents.

The Lankans had a few more positives in Friday’s opening game of the series. Opener Niroshan Dickwella continued his good form from South Africa although he now needs to bat through an innings and get a big score.

Asela Gunaratne is beginning to bat with more consistency and has shored up the brittle middle order which is still missing Angelo Mathews. Dilshan Munaweera finally got a chance on the big stage and made the most of his opportunity with a blistering innings of 44 that provided the much needed initial momentum.

Milinda Siriwardena also returning to the side after some time looked solid whilst at the crease and was unlucky to be given out. Chamara Kapugedera did not have much to do but he kept a cool head to strike the winning blow.

The two spinners Prasanna and Sandakhan bowled tightly and checked the flow of runs in the middle of the innings after Australia were off to a flying start.