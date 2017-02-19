Deal On Diesel Power Questioned

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A deal signed by the Ministry of Power and Energy to purchase electricity from diesel based independent power producers has been questioned.

The Anti Corruption Front has accused the Ministry of purchasing diesel power at a high cost.

Anti Corruption Front convener Keerthi Tennakoon said that the ‘mafia’ will result in Sri Lanka selling electricity to its consumers at the highest price in Asia.

However Deputy Minister of Power and Energy said that electricity is being purchased under a special system. However Keerthi Tennakoon claimed that the system violated regulations in the country.