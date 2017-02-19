Jaishankar To Discuss Lanka’s Stand At UNHRC

Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar is likely to discuss how far the Sri Lankan government has gone in the matter of drawing up a new constitution and how it hopes to face the UN Human Rights Council in March in regard to setting up a judicial mechanism to probe and try war crimes cases and other mechanisms to bring about ethnic reconciliation. However, India is unlikely to put pressure on the Sri Lankan government in this delicate matter, the New Indian Express reported.

Jaishankar will be meeting President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other Sri Lankan leaders during a brief visit to the island tomorrow.

Officials described Jaishankar’s visit as a routine one to keep him abreast of the latest developments in the island nation, besides keeping track of the progress of existing Indian development projects, and to explore possibilities of future engagement in the development and commercial sectors. Jaishankar will also explore possibilities for the Indian private sector investment.

One of the issues which is likely to crop up in the discussions is the uncertainty which has crept into the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation’s (LIOC’s) hold on the oil tanks in Trincomalee.

The Maithripala Sirisena-Ranil Wickremesinghe government has indicated its interest in taking over 3-30 oil tanks for use during the expected power shortage due to drought. But the LIOC states that these tanks cannot be arrogated unilaterally as the LIOC had got the tanks through a government-to-government agreement in 2003. The LIOC further stated that if the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation wants some tanks to be refurbished and used, the LIOC could help them do it.