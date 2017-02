JHU To Contest With UNFGG

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) has decided to contest the next election under the United National Front of Good Governance (UNFGG). JHU General Secretary Patali Champika Ranawaka said that the party has decided to contest with the UNFGG at the next Local Government (LG) elections.

The JHU contested the last Parliament election with the UNFGG under the elephant symbol.