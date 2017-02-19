Keith’s Abduction: Army Major, Two Soldiers Arrested

by Easwaran Rutnam

The soldiers were arrested following investigations conducted based on a statement given by Noyahr, who is overseas.

In a major breakthrough yesterday, an Army Major and two soldiers were arrested over the abduction and assault on former journalist Keith Noyahr.

Noyahr was abducted in May 2008 and was severely assaulted before being set free.

The former Associate Editor of The Nation newspaper fled the country with his family following the incident fearing for his life.

The police media unit said that the Army Major and two soldiers were arrested by a special investigations team of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The police said that following questioning the Army Major and two soldiers were produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate and remanded tillFebruary 23.

His abduction followed a series of threats issued against him, and, according to Keith’s close associates, seemingly because of his regular contributions to The Nation’s weekly defence column published under the nom-de-plume Senpathi.

Noyahr had failed to return home after leaving his office the day he was abducted. His wife alerted police and media when she found the journalist’s car abandoned at their front gate with the engine running. He was found hours later near his home, barely able to walk.

The abduction in 2008 came shortly after Sri Lanka’s bid to be elected to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva failed.

The authorities had in recent times arrested soldiers in connection to the murder of the founding Editor of The Sunday Leader Lasantha Wickremetunga and the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.