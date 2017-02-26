SLFP Invites Rebels For Key Meeting
by Ashanthi Warunasuriya
Several SLFP members in the joint opposition said that they had received invitations for the meeting and would decide on the attendance after discussing with the other parties in the joint opposition.SLFP sources said that the agenda of the meeting will be decided based on proposals to be submitted ahead of the meeting. The SLFP has informed party members that the proposals to be discussed at the meeting must be submitted by tomorrow.
Sources said that the SLFP joint opposition members are expected to propose that the SLFP withdraw from the government. Some SLFP members are expected to boycott the meeting over differences with the SLFP leadership.
SLFP member and United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera told The Sunday Leader the SLFP will not leave the government.
He said that SLFP members in the joint opposition must join the SLFP instead of demanding the SLFP to leave the government.