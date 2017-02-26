SLFP Invites Rebels For Key Meeting

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has invited SLFP rebels for a key meeting on March 2 but the rebels are to issue an ultimatum to attend the meeting, sources told The Sunday Leader. Sources said that the SLFP will look to unite the party ahead of the next election and prevent the party from a wider split. SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake said that all SLFP members have been invited for the meeting.

Several SLFP members in the joint opposition said that they had received invitations for the meeting and would decide on the attendance after discussing with the other parties in the joint opposition.SLFP sources said that the agenda of the meeting will be decided based on proposals to be submitted ahead of the meeting. The SLFP has informed party members that the proposals to be discussed at the meeting must be submitted by tomorrow.

Sources said that the SLFP joint opposition members are expected to propose that the SLFP withdraw from the government. Some SLFP members are expected to boycott the meeting over differences with the SLFP leadership.

SLFP member and United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera told The Sunday Leader the SLFP will not leave the government.

He said that SLFP members in the joint opposition must join the SLFP instead of demanding the SLFP to leave the government.