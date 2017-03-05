Can Trump Battle The Establishment?

President Donald Trump’s mercurial performances in American politics are a source of intense interests even for viewers on TV halfway round the globe from the American political scene. In his address to the Joint Session of Congress the usually unorthodox, combative and even abusive new president turned presidential appealing for cooperation of both Republicans and Democrats to support his proposals and bringing a packed house to their feet with rounds and rounds of standing ovations.

But many experienced commentators of American politics did not see this as a permanent transformation of Donald Trump. ‘By his own standards Trump’s address was a welcome relief,’ one said while another comment was: He showed he can read from a teleprompter without insulting someone’.

Same Trump, different style

The billionaire businessman turned American president, it appears, has different styles in reaching his objectives. Commentators have pointed out that Trump before stepping into the hustings had identified his electorate: the White disgruntled working class many of them out of job, ignored by the establishment, resentful of minorities and prejudiced against Muslims who they considered to be supporters of radical Islamic terrorism. He played up to their patriotism, promised to right wrongs, restart industries, give them back their jobs and ‘make America great again’.

On being elected president he has continued in the same refrain and in his address to Congress he stuck to the same refrain but reiterated the same election pledges made though in a different tone. The structure of his speech had most of the contentious and controversial proposals he declared in his presidential election campaign: Tougher immigration laws, building the Southern Wall separating Mexico, protectionism, America spending ‘trillions and trillions overseas while infrastructure at home is crumbling’, replacing crumbling infrastructure with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports railways across the beautiful country side and bringing the drug epidemic to a halt, amidst many other pledges.

This infrastructure programme will require one trillion dollars. Critics however are wondering whether such funding would be possible with Trump’ plans on massive spending on the American military.

Donald Trump pledges to the military for ‘resources the brave warriors will need’ and ‘Veterans to get the care they so desperately need’ brought standing ovations and the piece de resistance was the rounds and rounds of applause to a weeping widow Carry Owens whose husband , a Navy Seal who was killed in a controversial raid conducted in Yemen.

Showmanship

It appeared to be crass showmanship of Donald Trump to blackout the controversy on the raid which the dead Seal’s father had expressed deep regret and refused to turn up at for a meeting with Trump.

Nonetheless, Trump turned tables on his critics with his statesman like conduct this time avoiding attacks on his bête noirs the American media, China, the Justice Department and intelligence organisations. His approval ratings, which have been hovering at the lowest levels, shot up to 69 per cent after his address to Congress, reports said.

Whether the new American president who has continued for 40 days in his presidency in buccaneering style and political swagger is learning the hard way that he can’t challenge American institutions such as the media, Intelligence agencies, Justice Department and even the judiciary and carry on with his presidency is not yet certain despite positive warnings. His contemptuous attitude towards the judiciary that ruled against his executive order of halting entry of citizens from seven Muslims countries has been stalled. His Chief Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation was sparked off after information leaks revealed that he had been in contact with the Russian Ambassador on the telephone.

AG bombshell

Another bombshell hit the Trump administration on Thursday when it was revealed that Trump’s Attorney General and one of his earliest supporters for presidency, Jeff Sessions had spoken with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential election campaign. The Washington Post reported that he had met the Ambassador twice while US officials were investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

A spokesman for Sessions had confirmed that the meeting had taken place. Sessions, a former Senator from Alabama had said that he met the Russian Ambassador in his official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the meeting had nothing to do with the election.

But reports said that during the Senate Confirmation hearings of Sessions as Attorney General, when asked whether he had had contact with anyone connected with any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election either before or after election day, the reply had been ‘No’.

Nancy Pellosi the House Democratic leader has called for the immediate resignation of Jeff Sessions for lying under Oath.

Reports on Thursday said that White House had rejected reports as an effort to undermine Donald Trump’s speech.

The next week will determine whether Jeff Sessions will become another casualty of Donald Trump’s battle with the Washington establishment.