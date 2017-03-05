Fighting Sexual Harassment In Public Transport

by Ifham Nizam

Findings of a countrywide study commissioned by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) revealed that 90% of women and girls in Sri Lanka have been subjected to sexual harassment on public buses and trains. The findings also revealed that only 4% sought help from the Police.

As a nation Sri Lanka has no policy to protect her passengers. Most people use public transport and experts and policy makers strongly believe that the government, which promotes good governance, should take stronger steps to safeguard women in the country.

A senior medical officer told The Sunday Leader t that there is no country policy to protect passengers who use public transport at the moment. “It is high time to develop that – Not only sexual harassment and covering other parts too,” Consultant Community Physician National STD/AIDS Control Programme Dr. Janaki Vidanapathirana said.

She stressed that there should be a quick and separate place within the Women and Childrens Bureau sections in all Police stations as well as complaints could be taken over the phone while protecting the confidentiality. Also it should be quick process, not dragging for long time. There should be lady officers who handle female complaints.

She also said that policy should address identification of drivers and conductors who are in the buses. She added that like in most of the other countries- there can be uniforms, Identity cards with registration number on them. A senior official of the Ceylon Government Railway (CGR) said that despite the high levels of incidents, sexual harassment remains mainly unreported. However, most of the time due to mutual compromises they are not in a position to offend the wrong doers. He stressed that women tend not to report the majority of incidents, sometimes amidst concerns that they would not be taken seriously.

Naushalya Rajapaksha,Attorney-at-Law said: “In my opinion, as much as we have analysed the frequency and the instances of where and how sexual harassment occurs , we must also do qualitative research solely on understanding the perpetrators as to why they get or have got the need to sexually harass another in the first place”. She stressed that by doing so, it could be tracked down to the root causes of sexual harassment and identify sustainable solutions not just to mitigate sexual harassment but to eradicate sexual harassment from Sri Lanka. It is actually not surprising for women to know that 90% of women in this country have been sexually harassed in public transport and even those who are too conservative or privileged to travel in public transport have been sexually harassed in public, a Human Rights Activist and Feminist. Aaranya Rajasingam said.

She is the former Executive Director of Viluthu Centre for Human Resource Development. Expressing her candid and personal views she told The Sunday Leader “In fact, I wonder if this figure is an underestimate given the fact that no woman I have ever spoken to has ever said she has not been sexually harassed in public. Really, none. Right now Sri Lankan women are posting a facebook post titled #YesAllWomen which is worth going online to see, as it highlights different forms of gender based violence they have faced. This post is important in not sharing something we already suspect, that most women face gender based discrimination. Gender equality is both the cause and consequence of violence against women.”

For her she says statistic that more than 90% of women are victims of violence in public transport does something more interesting, it begs the question “if at least 90% of the women in the country say they have been harassed what is the corresponding number of men who are responsible for perpetrating this violence?”.

“Even without a study we can perhaps guess that it would take a resounding amount of the male population to be able to achieve such a task. It cannot be just a few who succeed in this sort of violence on all women. That is a frightening reality- because it is this prevalence of this belief that being male is inherently more powerful; the belief that violence against women is normal, acceptable and even necessary to prevent women from succeeding in public life- that will ensure the continuation of this culture of impunity for men. When they are not punished, they do it again. One of the important takeaways from women survivors is when they say they know their perpetrators have done it before.

“This was not his first time”- and what goes without saying is, it will not be his last. This is a reality that we as citizens of this country must face. Even our children are not safe from this culture of violence. The complex forms of exploitation allowed by social media and digital technology compounds this problem even further. NGOs have been exploring the growing culture of cyber exploitation of young people, especially by their own peers. In India they are going to begin a curriculum for young people about cultivating positive and healthy relationships from a young age and this is an important part of the solution. Education about substantial gender quality, the promotion of healthy relationships and LGBTQ rights are really essential for a holistic reversal of this terrible situation. She added: “It is a terrible situation we find ourselves in when nearly all women say they don’t feel safe.”

Gender based violence and discrimination against women is a sort of war of attrition against women- it has succeeded for a long time in keeping women out of the formal workforce, prevented them from getting fair wages, refused to compute their economic and social contribution in raising families and refused them entry in the political sphere. While legally women enjoy a fair amount of equality in Sri Lanka (albeit some laws such as the Personal Laws), this has not changed women’s position in society. They are still not able to enjoy the freedom that have been enshrined in the constitution.”

She also said that this situation has to change and for that boys and men have to be taught they cannot get away with violence against women; positive and healthy relationships have to be cultivated from a young age and provisions have to be made to ensure women have equal power and access in the workplace and in governing the country.

For all citizens blinkered by patriarchy, who assume that women may not have the experience and know-how of governing, know first that this is what the colonial masters told us before we fought for independence. We don’t want benevolent masters, women want to govern. Second, remember that the biggest issues Sri Lanka faces today is issues around education, food security, access to clean water and rising inequality.

Women have been at the front-lines for these very issues and have experience in managing limited resources in a way that future generations can also benefit. That is the real purpose of sustainability. Given this situation, it should be near impossible to support a political party that will not give women half their seats.

As a voter, taking that kind of stand will have an extraordinary impact on society- where women and men can come together and work towards shared goals, bringing their different strengths to the table and making a better society. So violence against women is not only a women’s issue as it is often misconstrued in Sri Lanka, but has ramifications for governance, growth and social empowerment for everyone.

Despite numerous efforts to contact them Transport and Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and Deputy Minister Ashok Abeysinghe, were not available for comments.

However, Co-coordinating Secretary Malika Kumari Basanayake said that though it doesn’t come under her purview, the Ministry is strongly working on the matter entertaining passengers to lodge complaints etc.

Law on Sexual Harassment

According to Article 12 (2) of the Constitution, discriminating against a person based on his or her sex is a violation of such person’s fundamental right to equality.

Sexual harassment is criminally punishable under Section 345 of the Penal Code (Amendment) Act, No. 22 of 1995. Sexual harassment constitutes “Harassment of a sexual nature using assault, criminal force, or words or actions which causes annoyance to the person being harassed.” This includes:

Unwelcome sexual advances by words or action used by a person in authority (eg. Police, armed service personnel, school officials, medical officials etc.).

Unwelcome sexual advances in the work place. Sexual harassment in the Penal Code may cover misuse of internet and emails that are obscene or make allegations of a sexual nature in order to harass, intimidate or embarrass. Encouraging or condoning sexual harassment is also a crime under the law.

Under the Prohibition of Ragging and other forms of Violence in Educational Institutions Act, No. 20 of 1998, if a person causes sexual harassment while ragging any student or a member of the staff of an educational institution he or she will be given a minimum punishment of ten (10) years and may also be ordered to pay compensation of an amount determined by court.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL PAGE