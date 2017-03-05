Mushfiqur to Give Up Keeping And Concentrate on Batting

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh First Test – Galle

Bangladesh’s manager Khaled Mahmud has said that Mushfiqur Rahim has been informed he will play the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka as a specialist batsman, and has to give up his position as the designated wicketkeeper. This means Liton Das, the other specialist wicketkeeper in the Test squad, will take over the role.

Mushfiqur’s wicketkeeping came under focus after he missed plenty of chances during the Afghanistan series last year. In Bangladesh’s last Test, against India in Hyderabad last month, his missed stumping of Wriddhiman Saha cost the team and highlighted his frailties behind the stumps. During the interim, the BCB had said that the matter will be discussed with Mushfiqur, which is what the team management has done ahead of the Test series in Sri Lanka.

“The coach [Chandika Hathurusingha] and I have informed Mushfiqur officially [that he will play only as a batsman],” Mahmud told the Bengali daily Prothom Alo. “He is the best batsman in the team. He is in such form that we believe he will be able to give more to the team, which is why he will bat at No. 4 and will not be keeping wickets. Mushfiqur has taken the decision positively, which is the best part.

“We gave him examples of Kumar Sangakkara and Brendan Taylor whose batting improved as soon as they gave up wicketkeeping in Tests. It is hard to play as wicketkeeper, captain and batsman.”

Liton kept wickets in the three Tests he played in 2015, against India and South Africa. The last time Mushfiqur was told to play as a batsman was during the 2016 Asia Cup T20s when he shared the duty with NurulHasan during the tournament at home.

With Mushfiqur now slated to bat at No. 4 and Liton being confirmed a place in the XI, the team management will now have to decide between Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman in the middle order. While Mahmudullah has just struck his first Test fifty after a long gap, Sabbir hasn’t got a big Test score despite a promising start to his career.

There was good news for the hosts this week when Dinesh Chandimal came roaring back to form with a blistering 190 not out in the tourist’ warm up game.

Dimuth Karunaratne may have a new opening partner in Niroshan Dickwella. With Kusalmendis at the crucial number three, Chandimal could slot into the number four berth.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Asela Guneratne offer a strong combination for the middle order.

The number seven slot could go to veteran Upul Tharanga unless the selectors look for an all rounder to shore up the bowling.

Skipper Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera seem set to be the first choice spinners which means Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakhan may have to sit out the series.

Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara look likely to share the new ball attack.