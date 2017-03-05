Rajapaksa’s Billion-Dollar Question

We hope the Finance Ministry or Treasury whiz- kids will provide the figure in digits that will astound the people of the enormity of the debt involved rather than express in meaningless terms of billions to them

Rajapaksa should answer the ‘Billion-Dollar Question’ himself by declaring the amounts borrowed by him from his Chinese pals to build roads, bridges. harbours, airports, etc. and the revenue, if any, now being generated by them

Bamboozling the people at large, even the more discerning type of reader for the political resurrection of Mahinda Rajapaksa is being actively pursued by some pro-Rajapaksa newspapers

A triple barrel headline that caught our eye last week was: ‘MR fires billion-dollar question to govt.: What have you done with your massive loans in years?’

It was not a ‘billion dollar question’ having being asked repeatedly and answered by the government even though ‘the loans’ from China taken by him ran into billions of dollars.

‘The billion-dollar question’ which the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, now MP for Kurunegala, asked while unveiling a ‘golden fence’ at the Nandaramaya temple in Battaramulla would have been better understood by the Lanka’s citizens had he specified the amounts spent by this Yahapalanaya government and the amounts he had spent taking loans from China to ‘build roads, bridges, harbours and airports’.

Express billions in digits

The debt owed by Sri Lanka to China at the end of last year was more than $ (US) 8 billion [in simple arithmetic, Eight thousand million - that is $ 8,000,000,000 - 8 followed by nine zeros]. It is important to give it in digits at this time in Sri Lanka when billions are spoken of like Kadju nuts (Kadju kanawa wage, they say in Sinhala). Multiply that 8,000,000,000 by 150 [as the rupee equivalent of the dollar) and the man-on-the-street and the man on the fields without a cent in their pocket will realise the hell-fires this paradise isle has been thrown into by that suave undisputed leader for nine years.

Cynics however defend the Rajapaksa regime saying that they did not take the Three Rs - Reading, Writing and Arithmetic - seriously. To them - as we said in this column years ago - it stood for Rajapaksa, Rajapaksa and Rajapaksa (You know who).

Debt trap

To come back to the ‘Billion Dollar Question’ of Rajapaksa, according to official statistics by September last year, Lanka’s ‘debt to GDP ratio stood at around 75 per cent to 95.4 per cent of the all government revenue going towards debt repayment’.

That is what PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake have been saying for quite some time. The debt burden incurred by Rajapaksa’s narcissistic projects is mounting and not generating revenue. In 2016 the annual debt payment for the harbour with the grandiose name, Magampura Mahinda Rajapaksa Port, reached $(US) 73 million (Rs. 10.6 billion). Mattala Mahinda Rajapaksa Airport, described as the loneliest airport in the world, is incurring losses of $(US) 17 million.

Now Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has come up with a debt for equity swap with the China Merchant Port Holding Co. that will invest $ 1.12 (US) billion in the loss making port but Mahinda Rajapaksa and his political cohorts are opposed to it tooth and nail. The billion-dollar loss making harbour and airport have been proclaimed as Jatika Vasthu [National Treasures] to dupe the masses.

Rajapaksa should answer the ‘Billion-Dollar Question’ himself by declaring the amounts borrowed by him from his Chinese pals to build roads, bridges. harbours, airports, etc. and the revenue, if any, now being generated by them. He should also state the amount he alleges the present government had borrowed from China.

President Sirisena and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe too should make their declarations they have borrowed and how it was spent for the benefit of the public.

What’s the Rajapaksa solution?

It is also incumbent upon Rajapaksa to provide a solution to the billion-dollar debt burden he created and bankrupted the nation.

The former president no doubt wants to topple the government – as he has publicly declared – and seise power. He has not said how he hopes to eliminate the debt problem if ever his dream materialises. Attempting to rule a country without having any proposals/solutions to resolve the main financial problem undoubtedly is an attempt to bamboozle the masses and grab power for the power and privileges now lost.

Media bamboozle

The arrest of three officials of the Intelligence Service including a major resulted in an editorialist saying that the arrest of such officials is not enough to probe who was ultimately behind the crimes of the abduction or murder of journalists during the Rajapaksa regime.

Who gave these officers in lower ranks to carry out the orders, it was rightly queried.

And then came political ‘Goondu’.

The editorialist suggested that Joseph Michael Perera, the former Chief Whip of the UNP, alleged that a special team for attacks on journalists and media institutions was being controlled by the then Army Commander Sarath Fonseka. Perera should be queried to get at the truth. The military intelligence officers should be asked whether they were members of Sarath Fonseka’s team, the editorialist suggested.

Certainly the former Chief Whip of the UNP should be questioned on the statement he had made 8 years ago. But this truth seeking commentator failed to make the most obvious of suggestions: Should not the President of the country at that time, who was also commander-in-chief of all armed forces and his brother, the Defence Secretary, who was then considered the all-powerful officer in the armed forces, be also questioned about this special team supposedly commanded by the then army commander Sarath Fonseka?

The implications caused by this seemingly editorial oversight are many.

All we say is: Rather Nelsonian, what?

Free Weerawansa!

Posters have come up in Colombo and probably in other parts of the country as well saying: Free Wimal Weerawansa. The appeal made in the posters smacks of attempts to liken it to the call: ‘Free Nelson Mandela’, made worldwide when the iconic South African leader was being held prisoner in an isolated island off the coast of South Africa by the dreaded apartheid regime.

Weerawansa is being held in remand prison for alleged misuse of government vehicles while being a minister and not on grave charges like Nelson Mandela such as attempting to overthrow the apartheid regime. Weerawansa is even being transported from remand prison to attend parliamentary sessions.

But the hoopla being built around his arrest has given rise to speculation that he may become Sri Lanka’s Nelson Mandela! A development which admirers of Nelson Mandela would call a comedy of errors.