Sri Lanka Offers The First Battle Ground For A Neo-Cold War?

by N. Sathiya Moorthy

The present government cannot be blamed for creating additional space in the room for all-comers to try their luck

The government’s indication of land-for-money swap has consequences that’ Sri Lanka may not be able to handle

The argument needs to be looked at for the commonplace arguments that are placed on these scores

In diplomatic terms, if not militarily, the incumbent Government seems to have developed a knack for running with the hare and hunting with the hound. Rather, it wants to please every nation and seek to benefit from all of them, purportedly without hurting itself. But the history of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM), which is what the nation seems, wanting to restate in a new geo-strategic environment, has only hurt those that used to be on the wall all the time, not helped them in anyway.

This is not to say that NAM as a concept has failed. It only means that the nation does not have the wherewithal to lead it from the front-line. In a world dictated by the power of the money and of the military that nations can flaunt at friends and adversaries alike, Sri Lanka does not stand a chance.

If instead Sri Lanka thinks that the nation’s geo-strategic location is an advantage, it can go only up to a point. If the nation did not understand the limitations that location-advantage forced on it, just as the benefits it offered, then it can cause more problems than the nation is capable of comprehending, leave alone resolving.

‘Net provider’

A decade or so ago, there seemed to have been a national political consensus especially about not encouraging extra-regional powers in the neighbourhood Indian Ocean. Along with the other island-neighbour, Maldives, Sri Lanka also seemed to have concluded on two aspects of national/regional security concerning them both and together.

One, neither nation was capable of taking care of their immediate external security. Two, neither of them should encourage extra-regional powers to enter the immediate Indian Ocean waters, lest it should flag competition among global powers that they were incapable of handling over the medium and long-terms.

In the process, the two nations reportedly identified the larger and militarily more capable Indian neighbour as their collective sheet-anchor for neighbourhood security in the Indian Ocean. As if reflecting their approach after due deliberations, India too rose to the occasion and promised to be the ‘net provider of security’ in the region.

Then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had come up with the formulation. His successor Narendra Modi, coming from across the contemporary Indian political spectrum, started off his term with a ‘Neighbourhood First’ declaration at his Inauguration. Neither seems to have moved fast enough, for which India alone could be blamed. Nor could the other regional stake-holders be blamed, wholly, either.

‘Elephants’ in the room

For his part, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, with a larger global vision than any of his contemporary leaders in the country, has been referring to the US as the ‘elephant in the room’, as far as the Indian Ocean is concerned. He has also been constantly airing an over-arching ambition for Sri Lanka to play a moderating effort in the region, as for as geo-strategic balance or balancing-off is concerned.

What however Ranil has not acknowledged is the reality of China emerging as yet another elephant in competition for the very same room-space in the Indian Ocean. The question today is not even if there is space in the room, but if it’s a rooming space for all outsiders and wannabe powers to test their luck in a region away from their own borders, and away from getting their own people hurt.

The present Government cannot be blamed for creating additional space in the room for all-comers to try their luck. After assiduously keeping even the US ‘elephant’ out of the immediate neighbourhood, and encouraging the Indian neighbour alone to play that role, if at all, the predecessor Rajapaksa regime, brought in China, as if by the backdoor.

Post-war, the Rajapaksa regime granted permission for China to send in its submarines, in the name of creating an R&R economy for the nation. Conversely, it also meant that the Indian neighbour with its historic adversity to its own northern neighbour was made to feel distinctively uncomfortable.

It was not unavoidable, especially since Sri Lanka at the time had assiduously avoided entertaining all American initiatives aimed at a military relationship, if only over time. Saying ‘No’ to China would not have been difficult, either, had it not been for all the military and political help that Sri Lanka depended on deriving from the friendship of the time, especially on the human rights front.

If Sri Lanka had told off China on the submarine front, it would have been neutrality and non-alignment, if anyone had cared. Instead, the present way of throwing open the nation with its slender security structure in the global and regional contexts, to global and regional powers to compete in Sri Lankan space and place, can only strain Sri Lankan sovereignty, territorial integrity and after a time even the very Independence.

Sovereign decisions

The argument needs to be looked at for the commonplace arguments that are placed on these scores. Independence and sovereignty do not matter only in the choice of decisions that a nation can take. More importantly, it relates to, and flows from the choicest decisions such nations end up taking.

Under Rajapaksa especially, Sri Lanka began leaning on China for developmental aid, and for all justifiable reasons. The US and the rest of the West were already looking up to China for fiscal and/or economic bail-out of whatever kind. The Indian neighbour was still a raising power, less rising than at present. It could promise aid and assistance in and for the future, but could not have addressed the developmental aspirations of a rising Sri Lanka.

Possibly drawing from the Chinese experience, so to say, the Rajapaksa regime also seemed to have concluded that development was a substitute for democracy, and that Sri Lankans would accept it with folded hands and whispering humbleness. There was a tectonic difference between the two nations and the two peoples as for as democracy issues were concerned.

As the Rajapaksa experience subsequently proved and to poll peril for the leadership, a people who had tasted democracy for long would not compromise any of it for development. It was unlike in China, where culturally the people had not known democracy of any kind from the Ming dynasty, down to the Mao era, and onto the post-Mao Deng prophesies.

If anything, the post-war ethnic reconciliation – or the poor progress, it had made – only added a decisive dimension to the ‘Democracy-Development’ discourse. What Sri Lankans voted for is development with democracy, not anything else. But what they continue to get is too much of development in a democratic environment that is not conducive to encouraging either over the medium and long terms.

Appeasing all…

At a time when Sri Lanka and Sri Lankans should be looking at what is happening around them, they are forcefully and at times forcibly looking more inward than outward. In this, their initiation comes from their own elected Government, They are busy making a new Constitution, which refuses to get into some shape, and continues to harp on the unfinished aspects of a ethnic solution and resolution.

This has left the attendant issues of foreign policy and foreigners-driven development to the exclusive care of their political masters. In the name of balancing off extra-regional powers especially, the incumbent Government seems more at appeasing all than ousting them all on the geo-strategic front. What’s happening is a combination of the Cold War past and the post-Cold War past.

What the Rajapaksa regime did selectively on the neighbouring seas after starting off on land, the present Government seems to be building up more especially on-shore. The decision to sell of 85 per cent stakes in the Hambantota port project, started off by the predecessor, and offering Sri Lankan real estate along side has consequences in political and geo-strategic terms.

Inviting India to do it in eastern Trincomalee seems to be a sop for the neighbour than a strategic balancing act. Even so, it does not help Sri Lanka to play the game big powers alone are capable of playing – and stalemating if not winning, outright.

The Government’s indication of land-for-money swap in the name of developing special economic zones by foreign firms has consequences that lil’ Sri Lanka may not be able to handle after a time. This is so despite the government’s reassurance that the Hambantota off-shore security too would be in the hands of the Navy.

It’s so despite the national consensus from the Rajapaksa decade on developing Sri Lanka as a maritime, naval and air-hub, apart from ‘knowledge hub’, in economic terms. The construct did not seem to have considered the price that needed paying, in turn and in return.

It’s a basic lesson in geo-strategic diplomacy that there are no free lunches in their world. The sub-texts too speak out. One, he who pays the piper calls the tune(s). Two, development and human rights et al are part of diplomatic tactic, the former by those who can pay the piper and the latter for those that cannot but still have the old world halo still hanging around them.

Sri Lanka for now has acknowledged the ‘elephant(s) in the room’ in vain pride as if they were a great favour heaped on the nation, be they of China or the US, or of both and more. By the time the nation woke up to the reality that it’s allowing itself to be engulfed in, it would have been submerged in an Indian Ocean tsunami, this time of the geo-strategic kind.

By then, extra-regional powers would have made Sri Lanka into the new-world battle-ground for their un-fought neo-Cold War. The West has been deliberating on and has been deliberately making the Indian Ocean the focus of their 21st century attentions, thus moving away from the Pacific, which alone links the existing aspiring super-powers of our times. Such a war would have no winners, yes, but there could however be losers, in Sri Lanka and others who are onlookers and battle-land providers all the same!

(The writer is Director, Chennai Chapter of the Observer Research Foundation, the Indian public-policy think-tank, headquartered in New Delhi. email: sathiyam54@gmail.com)