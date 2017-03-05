Treasury Bills Gazette Denudes MR-Cabraal Duo

Culprits Would Be Brought To Book, Vows Finance Minister

by Wiraj Silva

In light of the controversial Extraordinary Gazette Notification authorising the issuing of treasury bonds purportedly authorised by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Finance Ministry is to take legal action in order to bring the culprits to book.

Speaking to The Sunday Leader, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said that appropriate steps have been taken to initiate necessary legal action.

“A full-scale investigation has been launched by the Ministry of Finance. We will take all necessary action available to us. These improprieties in documentation related to issuing of Treasury Bonds during the Governorship of Ajith Nivad Cabraal and President and Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa would be thoroughly investigated,” Minister Karunanayake vowed.

The Ministry of Finance has launched a full-scale probe into the controversial Extraordinary Gazette Notification bearing No. 1895/19 and dated 01 January 2015, authorising the issuing of treasury bonds in the past. The Gazette Notification was authorised by Mahinda Rajapaksaa, who was the Minister of Finance and Planning at that time.

According to the Finance Ministry, the existence of the said gazette was revealed during evidence given by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance on 23 February to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Treasury Bond Issuance. “The gazette is a unique example of relevance of fraudulent management of public debt by Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and his officers in the Central Bank, in violation of existing laws,” the Minister told media.

The Central Bank under the Governorship of Ajith Nivad Cabraal has failed to follow the accepted protocol and procedure on the gazette in the recent past.

“Instead, the Superintendent of the Public Debt Department has directly sent it to the Government Printer after obtaining legal clearance from the Legal Department of the Central Bank.”

Necessary legal action is to be taken against those errant officers under the provisions of the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance No. 07 of 1937 (as amended), the Minister added.

Controversial gazette

PART I : SECTION (I) — GENERAL

Government Notifications

THE REGISTERED STOCK AND SECURITIES ORDINANCE

BY virtue of the powers vested in me by Section 4 of the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance No. 07 of 1937 (Chapter 420) as amended by Act, No. 51 of 1983, Act, No. 03 of 1985. Act, No. 32 of 1995 and Act, No. 02 of 2004, I, Mahinda Rajapaksa Minister of Finance and Planning do by this Order direct to raise by way of loan, in Sri Lanka, the sum given in the schedule hereto, from and out of the sum of Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty Billion, for which authority has been given to raise by way of loan under the Appropriation Act, No. 41 of 2014.

MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA,

Minister of Finance and Planning.

Colombo,

January 01, 2015.

Schedule

(1) The sum of money to be raised shall be Thirteen Thousand and Three Hundred Million Rupees and it shall be raised by way of Ten year loan with the remaining maturity of Seven year loan.

(2) The loan shall be raised by the creation and issue of Treasury Bonds only. The issue shall be on the basis of bids at a discount/par/premium as determined by the Treasury Bond Tender Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka appointed for that purpose by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

(3) The rate of interest on the loan shall be 8.00 per cent per annum.

(4) The dates in each year on which the interest on the loan shall be payable the First day of January and the First day of July.

(5) The Treasury Bonds issued for the raising of the loan shall be redeemable at par on the First day of January, 2022.

PROSPECTUS

GOVERNMENT OF SRI LANKA 8.00 PER CENT, “A” SERIES TREASURY BONDS 2022

REPAYABLE AT PAR

Amount Offered : Rs. 13,300 Million

Date of Issue : 1st January, 2012

Date of Auctions : As notified by the Registrar of Public Debt through newspaper

Coupon Rate : 8.00 per cent per annum

Interest Payable on : 1st January and 1st July

Maturity Period : Original – 10 years Remaining – 07 years

Date of Maturity : 1st January, 2022

12 -126/1

Law on the issuance of Bonds

The Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance No. 07 of 1937 which was enacted during the time of the British is the principal enactment relating to the issuance of treasury bills and bonds and has been amended by Act, No. 51 of 1983, Act, No. 03 of 1985 Act, No. 32 of 1995 and Act, No. 02 of 2004.

As per Section 2. (1) of the Ordinance, “Whenever by any enactment, whether enacted before or after the date on which this Ordinance comes into operation, authority has been or is hereafter given to raise any sum of money by way of loan for any purpose mentioned in that enactment, or whenever it is necessary to raise any sum of money for the purpose of repaying any loan raised by the Government under this Ordinance or any other enactment, the Minister in charge of the subject of Finance may from time to time raise such sum or any part thereof under the provisions of this Ordinance in any one or more of the following modes:—

(a) by the creation and issue of registered stock;

(b) by the issue of securities in the form of Government promissory notes;

(c) by the issue of securities in the form of bearer bonds;

(d) by the issue of securities in the form of treasury bonds.

Under Section 2(2) Registered stock or securities issued under this Ordinance for the purpose of raising any specified sum of money shall be deemed to be stock or securities issued in respect of a separate loan notwithstanding that the sum of money so raised is part only of a sum of money authorised by any other enactment to be raised by way of a loan.

Section 4 of the Act clearly stipulates that the Finance Minister has to authorise the gazette notification.

4. (1) The Minister in charge of the subject of Finance shall, in respect of each loan to be raised under this Ordinance, specify by Order published in the Gazette—

(a) the sum of money to be raised by that loan;

(b) the modes of raising the loan and the manner in which such loan is to be raised;

(c) the rate of interest payable on the loan or the method of determination of the rate of interest payable;

(d) the dates on which interest on the loan shall be payable;

(e) the rate at which, and the periods at the end of which, appropriation out of the Consolidated Fund and assets of Sri Lanka shall be made as a contribution to the sinking fund established for the purpose of redeeming that loan and the date from which such contributions shall commence;

(f) the date of redemption of the registered stock or securities to be issued for the purpose of raising that loan.

Offences

Section 56A introduced by Amendment Acts of 32 of 1995 and 2 of 2004 for the first time introduced offenses under the RS&SO.

56A. (1) Any person who—

(a) fails to comply with any provision of this Ordinance or any regulation, order, or direction given thereunder;

(b) furnishes for the purposes of this Ordinance any information which is, or any return the contents of which are, to his knowledge false or incorrect;

(c) with intent to deceive— (i) makes or causes to be made a false entry, or (ii) omits to make, or causes to be omitted, any entry; or (iii) alters, conceals or destroys, or causes to be altered, concealed or destroyed, any entry, in any of the records of the Central Bank, or in any books, records or accounts of any direct participant, including any dealer direct participant, or any primary dealer, shall be guilty of an offence under this Ordnance.

(2) Any person guilty of an offence under this Ordinance shall be liable on conviction after summary trial before a Magistrate, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine not exceeding ten million rupees or where the offence has resulted in monetary loss or monetary gain or a loss or gain which is quantifiable in monetary terms to any person, to a fine equivalent to twice the value of such loss or gain or to both such imprisonment and fine.

(3) The Central Bank may, with the consent of Court, having regard to the circumstances in which an offence under this Act was committed compound such offence for a sum of money not exceeding rupees five million, or where the offence has resulted in monetary loss or monetary gain or a loss or gain which is quantifiable in monetary terms, to any person, for a sum of money equivalent to one and a half times the value of such loss or gain.

(4) The compounding of an offence under this section shall have the effect of an acquittal.

However Section 53B stipulates that officials of the Central Bank are protected from prosecution for any bona fide act.

53B. No suit or prosecution shall lie against the Government, the Monetary Board, the Registrar, or any officer or servant of the Central Bank in respect of any payment made or any act which in good faith is done, or purported to be done under this Ordinance, by the Government, the Monetary Board, Registrar, or any such officer or servant of the Central Bank.

Introduction of scripless bonds

The Treasury Bonds Regulations bearing 1324/11 dated 21.01.2004, introduced conversion into scripless treasury bonds and a Central Depository as stipulated in Section 112A of the Monetary Law Act to hold scripless securities to which the Central Bank has title.

Registered Stock and Securities (Primary Dealers) Regulations No. 01 of 2009 was issued to determine the criteria for the appointment of Primary Dealers for the purposes of the RS&SO.

Act needs to be amended – CBSL

Meanwhile Last Thursday (2 March 2017) the Central Bank of Sri Lanka issued a clarification on Gazette Notifications on the Issuances of Treasury Bonds.

“The Central Bank of Sri Lanka wishes to make the following clarification on the process it has followed in relation to Section 4 of the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance, No 07 of 1937 (RSSO) as amended with regard to the issuance of government securities.

1. The RSSO was enacted for the purpose of issuing registered stocks, Government promissory notes, Bearer bonds and Treasury bonds.

2. The auction based issuance of Treasury bonds on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka commenced in 1997. With the commencement of the public auction through the primary dealers in Treasury bonds, the price and volume of Treasury bonds were determined through market forces. Therefore the related Gazette notifications were issued after the Treasury bond issuances, but on dates and Gazette numbers which were pre-reserved. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has taken the following measures to comply with the intent of the law.

a) Total borrowing during a particular year is maintained within the limit approved by the Parliament of Sri Lanka under the Appropriation Act for each financial year.

b) Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka publishes in national newspapers in all three languages and in its website, all information including the amount to be raised through issuance of Treasury bonds, coupon rate, the auction date, settlement date and the maturities.

c) The results of the auction are disseminated immediately after each auction, for the information of the general public through the website of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

3. In addition to the issuance of new series of Treasury bonds, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka also reopens the existing series of Treasury bonds already issued in the past and issues them on the basis of remaining maturity in line with best international debt management practices. Therefore, the gazette

notification in any given year includes references to T-bonds which are newly issued as well as re-opened during the financial year concerned.

Accordingly, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka reiterated the view that it has been in compliance with the intent of the said provisions of RSSO. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka assures the general public that the Treasury bonds issued on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka have full legal authority and effect. In addition the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will be making recommendations to the Government on suitable amendments to the RSSO.