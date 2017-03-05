We Have To Strengthen Our Political Will – Mano Ganeshan

As the UN Human Rights Council meets in Geneva, Minister of National Coexistence Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganeshan said that the government must strengthen its political will, defeat extremists, establish the much talked Office on Missing Persons (OMP) without further delay and begin the reparation and accountability process. Speaking to The Sunday Leader, Ganeshan also said that there are certain unresolved humanitarian issues and these issues are eating up time and hindrances to the journey towards the political solution.

Excerpts of the interview:

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Minister Mano Ganeshan says that the government must strengthen its political will

There are certain unresolved humanitarian issues that are eating up time

Government’s action alone cannot decide the responses agreed upon at UNHRC

Q:With Sri Lanka being discussed at the UN Human Rights Council this month, does the government feel it has done enough to address the concerns?

A:Yes and No. It is an issue of the nation. Government’s action alone cannot decide the responses agreed upon at UNHRC. There are implications from outside the government that influence the government’s pathway. The blunders of the former regime has a shadow over this. In fact it is the Mahinda government which started the engagement with the UN by signing the much quoted Mahinda-Ban ki Moon joint statement in year 2009 immediately after the war.

Now we will get another time slot for two years but with the conditional time frame. The way forward is breaking roadblocks targeting four Goals; 1) New Constitution 2) Reparations 3) Truth Seeking 4) Democratisation. We have to strengthen our political will, defeat extremists, establish the much talked OMP without further delay, begin the reparation and accountability process.

Q:There still seems to be friction between the Tamil and Sinhalese communities as a result of the actions of some politicians and monks. How can this issue be addressed?

A: I can’t agree with you. On the contrary, we are slowly getting onto the track. You fail to see the fundamental change which has occurred in this country today. The ethnic, linguistic and religious frictions or problems originate out of two basic elements. One is political. The other is communalism.

On the communalism note, political persons and political monks conducted themselves shamelessly, arrogantly and sometimes violently in public. Shouting slogans they broke into media conferences and public meetings used hatred and filthy language on public stages. These were under the former regime. Now where are they? These were one or two incidents but they were curbed. They were the continuation of the old habits. The hate speech is over today.

These are because there is no state patronage for such extremist elements. This is our achievement. Due to the new found freedom, our achievements have gone under the carpet. However, free media noise should not shut it down.

On the political note, there are frictions. On our way of developing the new constitution, there can be opposing proposals. They are part of the democratic process. Nobody can propose a separate state and armed struggle. Those are prohibited like the hate speech and communalism. We will discuss. One of my ministerial mandates is dialogue. Earlier we were engaging with guns and pistols. Now it is dialogue.

We have restricted the disagreements between Tamil and Sinhala communities to discussions. Anybody can talk and try to defeat the other trough intelligent and logical arguments. That is democracy. It is a progressive development. Therefore the fact that there is friction still between Sinhalese and Tamils is an overstatement.

Q: What is your take on the proposals by the delimitation committee?

A: I have no issue with the delimitation committee. They are officers. They have done their job to the best of their ability within the mandate given to them.

The new system is a mixed system with 70 per cent FPP direct election from 30 per cent proportional representation membership. Generally proportional representation is more favourable to the minor parties. The new system is going to increase total membership of the local government bodies from near 6,000 to nearly 11,000. Membership seating arrangements need to be increased and related logistics at local government bodies.

However, although the total membership seems to be increasing, the stakes of the minority parties look less. When the law was passed during the last parliament, minority parties were given an assurance by the then subject minister. The assurance that the ratio between FPP and PR will be changed from the current 70:30 to 60:40. However, now after the delimitation it has turned into 77:27. The proportional representation component has further gone down to the disadvantage of minor parties.

We of the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) of three parties representing the Tamil community outside north and eastern provinces are together with SLMC, ACMC and EPDP in opposing the proposed system. The TNA too had agreed to our position in principle though the new system does not damage their constituencies very much. The JVP on a clear stand has already rejected the new proposals. It is more than 40 MPs in the parliament. Besides a large number of UNP and SLFP MPs are in agreement with us. Parties outside the parliament, USP and NSSP too have expressed their agreement with our common position.

Some argue that the members of local bodies need to represent identified wards. This will make their obligations towards voters very professional. We can open dialogue if there is agreement to change the ratio between the FPP and PR to 60:40 from the current 77:23.

I have a word for the election monitoring civil organisations PAFFREL and CAFE. They are my friends. However, I need to tell them. They should realise that conducting elections alone cannot save democracy. It is only a fair system that can save democracy. These organisations are concerned on conducting elections but fail to address the concerns of the minor parties on the system. It is not correct.

Q:Plantation workers feel they have been given a raw deal with the wages, despite several assurances. When will their issues be addressed?

A: Do not mix up the worker issue with the national political aspirations of the Indian Tamils, the Malayaha Tamil community in Sri Lanka. The plantations workers and their dependents numbering 400,000 are the most under developed in Sri lanka and within the Indian Tamil community of 1.6 million in Sri Lanka. It is like any other working class in the country. However, they are the most underdeveloped group.

However, never before in the history of Sri Lanka, has the plantation community been considered a stake holder in the main stream today. The TPA being the part of the government has obtained and opened up many new avenues to the ailing people. The housing issue has seen new lights, through the Srilankan and Indian assisted housing programmes which are on today. Every worker family will receive a minimum of seven perches of land for housing. These programmes have just begun. The plantation minister is talking to us on the outsourcing system on which the plantation worker families will receive a two to four acre land on lease. This new system is being discussed and will address the income generation of the workers.

Q: Is there a move to unite all the main Tamil political parties for one goal?

A: What is the goal? Eelam is not on the cards. Therefore the only goal is national coexistence with a Sri Lankan identity. It is common for all the ethnicities in the country.

Yet there are certain unresolved humanitarian issues. These issues are eating up time and hindrances to the journey towards the political solution. Solution to such issues can be achieved through negotiations and explanations. The Tamil MP can together talk to the government, opposition including JVP and JO.

Therefore, I proposed a Tamil parliamentarian caucus like the US Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). It was to bring Tamil MPs beyond party lines on common issues. I thought that by leaving the political issues, we can take up humanitarian and social issues. When I issued a public call on this, many TNA MPs including Selvam Adaikkalanathan and Sumanthiran expressed support. Tamil MPs of other parties also expressed interest in the proposal. However, TNA leader R. Sampanthan reportedly declined to look at it positively. He may be having a special reason to keep out of it..

Already, the Democratic People’s Front led by me, Workers National Front led by minister Palani Thigambaram and Upcountry Peoples Front led by minister V. Radhakrishnan have formed the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA). TNA is an alliance too. It is functioning with four parties within it. Therefore we have already united most Tamil MPs in two segments.

TPA is with six MPs and the TNA with 16 MPs in the parliament. On another count, the TPA with the SLMC, ACMC and EPDP counting a total of 19 MPs, have jointly submitted proposals to the steering committee of the constitutional assembly. It is also a minority caucus with Tamil and Muslim MPs.

Q: What are your joint proposals?

A: They are on ten subjects. They are Principles of the State, Territorial Integrity, Presidency, Parliament, Language, Religion, National Anthem, Principle of Subsidiarity, Power Sharing and Electoral Reform.

On the Executive Presidency subject, we have proposed for the extension of the presidency that is elected directly by the people. The executive powers shall be brought to the minimum. It is one of our major proposals amidst others. We have taken this position in view of the unscrupulous demands of both the UNP and SLFP at the electoral reforms subject. They claim that abolishment of the presidency will weaken the stability of the country. Hence they demand additional bonus seats in the parliament as stability bonuses at the cost of minor parties. Therefore we of the minor parties have now decided to keep both the presidency and our parliamentary stakes intact. Those who campaign for the abolishment of the presidency shall understand the plights of the minor parties.

We propose for a second chamber with 50% of the seats to the majority community and other 50% for the Srilankan Tamil, Muslim and Malayaha Thamil, that is the people of recent Indian origin. We have proposed a zonal system as our electoral system. It is dividing the whole country into 50 electoral zones.

Q: Do you think this cohabitation government will go beyond 2020? What is the impact of the conflict within the government on the constitution issue?

A: I don’t think so. Besides it need not to go that far. What is the necessity? We need a strong government as well as a strong opposition. It is necessary for the healthy democracy. Today TNA leader is the leader of opposition. The parliamentary provision allows it. In reality he is not performing as the national opposition leader. We have to accept this fact. The JVP and the JO are functioning as the national opposition. However, R. Sampamthan is there for a special purpose. That purpose is coupled with the purpose on which we have established this national government. That is to bring a new constitution addressing the national question and democratisation of the whole nation. We established this national government to address these two major issues. It is not for some politicians and their cabinet portfolios.

We have seen both major parties playing politics by the national ethnic question since 1950s. Hence we established the national government today with both the UNP and SLFP. It should be understood very firmly by all parties. Those who reject referendum are undermining the motive behind the eswtablishment of national government. We have to finish the new constitution by the middle of this year with a referendum. National ethnic issue is the most pressing issue today.

Only a new constitution can address this issue. All those who rallied in 2015 January are for it. UNP, SLFP, SLMC, TPA, ACMC, JHU and on. TNA and JVP will be all out to defeat MR. We can even bring in more patriotic parties. The civil society is another strength. The forces of 2015 January will together defeat MR & co. It is much better than going for any elections now. SLFP ministers should realise that, going for the referendum and defeating the MR & Co with the support of all the 2015 forces is much better and strategic than going for LG or PC elections and ending as poor third. Some of the UPFA partners with SLFP today are only name board parties. They can’t gather even 1,000 votes. If the SLFP goes for elections trusting them, it will end up in disaster.