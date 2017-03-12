111th Battle of the North

Kabilraj Heroics Help St John’s Crush Jaffna Central by innings

Kanagarathnam Kabilraj’s 10 wicket haul guided St. John’s College to an innings and seven run victory over their rivals Jaffna Central in the 111th Battle of the North at Jaffna Central College grounds.

Jaffna Central facing a first innings deficit of 89 runs were dismissed for just 82 runs in their second innings thanks to a brilliant spell of seam bowling by St John’s spearhead Kabilraj.

The opening pair for Jaffna Central survived 10 overs but after the dismissal of skipper Priyalaxan for 12 runs, their batting collapsed. Kabilraj ran through the top order taking the first six wickets and completed his 10-for, leaving their rivals into deep trouble.

Opening batsman Antanydayas Jayerdarshan stood strong and survived 76 deliveries for his nine runs before Murfin Abinash found the edge of his bat. After the dismissal of Jayerdarshan, the result was inevitable for the home side but there was some hope that they could avoid an innings defeat.

First innings hero Sivalingam Thasopan and Selvarasa Mathusan resisted for some time but they undid all the good work when they lost their patience and tried to hit their way out of trouble. Abinash and vice-captain Vasanthan Jathusan cleaned up the tail by sharing two wickets each as they claimed the big match trophy by an innings and seven runs.

Earlier, St John’s skipper Jeni Flemin won the toss and put their rivals to bat first. They started in a horrific fashion with 3 ducks amongst their top five batsmen but recovered well to reach 164. Thasopan top scored with 48 and Kawthaman contributed 35. Kabilraj was the star with the ball with 4 for 39 while Jathusan and Abinash had three wickets each.

In reply, St John’s resumed the second day’s play at 114 for 5 and the star of their innings was their vice-captain Vasanthan Jathusan who scored a brilliant 70 and helped his team post an imposing 253 in their first innings.

The visitors had a lead of 89 runs and it proved enough at the end as they succeeded in scripting an emphatic victory over their rivals by an innings and seven runs.