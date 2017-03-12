Central Banker Gives Contradictory Statements

A certain top official of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has attempted to misdirect the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to Investigate and Inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds by giving two contradictory statements.

It is reported that Central Bank’s Statistics Director Dr. M Z M Aazim has reportedly stated before CoI that in the event all bids were accepted as instructed by former Governor Arjuna Mahendran, it would have been adverse for the economy. However it is learnt that before the Parliament’s Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) Dr. Aazim has stated that the government was faced with a severe financial crisis and as such Central Bank was compelled to raise money through treasury bonds.

The Sunday Leader learns that during cross-examination by President’s Counsel Nihal Fernando before the CoI, Dr. Aazim has admitted he had given contradictory statements before the two bodies.