Chamal Invited To Join Government

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa has been invited to join the government.

Rajapaksa said that he has been in talks with the government, but insisted that nothing has been decided.

The former Speaker, who is part of the Joint Opposition, said that he will decide on his political future after discussing with the Joint Opposition.

He said that so far no formal invitation has been extended to join the government and that discussions held so far were on an informal basis.