EU Wants Resolution Implemented In Full

The European Union (EU) has called for the full implementation of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner for Human Rights during the 34th session of the UNHRC, the EU said it welcomes the High Commissioner’s report on Sri Lanka.

“The EU remains committed to the full and timely implementation of UNHRC resolution 30/1 to promote human rights, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka,” the EU said.

The High Commissioner’s report on Sri Lanka is scheduled to be discussed in full on March 22.