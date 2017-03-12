Political Influence Threatens To Derail Lasantha Murder Probe

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Political influence is threatening to derail the investigations into the murder of the The Sunday Leader Founder Editor Lasantha Wickrematunge.

Investigators revealed that while there was considerable progress in the investigations, interference by the highest political and military echelons of the country may force the investigations to face a deadlock.

Intelligence sources revealed to The Sunday Leader that while some VIPs/VVIPs and high profile individuals have been linked to the murder following the interrogation of Sri Lanka Army (SLA) intelligence sleuths, the interference of political and military stalwarts have prevented the Police from taking action against the VIPs in question.

Investigations have revealed the final orders to murder Wickremetunga had been issued by a Colonel, who was a former intelligence operative and attached to the Commando Regiment.

The Colonel is now said to be holding a post in the unity government.

“Because of the honeymoon between certain officials of the Good Governance regime and perpetrators of this heinous crime the probe has come to a complete standstill,” a CID official told The Sunday Leader on the grounds of anonymity.

Wickrematunge was killed in 2009 while he was on his way to office.