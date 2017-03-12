Rain, Bad Light Thwarts Thomian Victory Bid

138th Battle of the Blues

Rain and bad light thwarted a brave Thomian bid for victory as S. Thomas’ College took major honours in the 138th Battle of the Blues which ended in a draw against Royal College at SSC.

A total of 93 overs were lost throughout the course of the match as Royal College were 154 for 8 in their second innings after the Thomians declared their first innings on 357 for 9 with a lead of 102 runs.

Resuming the third and final day on 255 for 4, the Thomians went for quick runs despite the early dismissal of overnight half-centurion, Sithara Hapuhinna when he top-edged to third-man off Royal skipper Helitha Vithanage in the second over.

Thomas’ skipper Romesh Nallapperuma combined with the lower middle order to score a selfless 92 off 130 balls with 11 fours. Nallapperuma lost both his partners Ishen Perera and Manthila Wijerathne LBW to seamer Himesh Ramanayake who ended up with 4 for 103. Nallapperuma was given LBW off his counterpart Vithanage as the Thomians declared their innings prior to the lunch break.

Royal was given a real scare prior to lunch when opening batsman Ronuka Jayawardena was clean bowled by Thevin Eriyagama and last years’ hero Pasindu Sooriyabandara was adjudged caught behind off Kalana Perera and Royal went in for lunch at a shaky 23 for two.

After lunch, S. Thomas’ College chipped in at regular intervals as fresher Eriyagama sent back Yuvin Herath and Helitha Vithanage in consecutive overs. Left-arm spinner Pavith Rathnayake joined the party to get the outside edge of Kavindu Madarasinghe as Royal College was in big trouble at 61 for 5 – still 41 runs adrift of avoiding an innings defeat.

Two 15-year olds, Thevindu Senarathne and Ahan Wickramasinghe showed great temperament adding a fighting 68 runs for the 6th wicket to keep S. Thomas’ at bay. Wickramasinghe was clean bowled by Ravindu Kodituwakku after a well-compiled 31 as the promising stand came to an end.

Senarathne counterattacked smashing 2 sixes and 6 fours to reach 50 but fell in the very next ball as Nallapperuma pulled off a stunning catch at wide leg slip.

Play was then interrupted for bad light and resumed again 20 minutes later as the light improved.

When play resumed, Ganith Sandeepa was undone by a beautiful Rathnayake delivery but the light was fading fast and then to the chagrin of the Thomian supporters, the umpires suspended play again for bad light.

The match was officially called off at 4.50pm ensuring the D.S Senanayake Shield stayed at Reid Avenue for another year.

Scores:

Royal – 255 all out: (Himesh Ramanayake 41, Ganith Sandeepa 42, Kalana Perera 5/47, Pavith Rathnayake 2/69).

S.Thomas’ – 357/9 dec: (Ravindu Kodituwakku 98, Romesh Nallapperuma 90*, Sithara Hapuhinna 59, Himesh Ramanayake 4/103, Manula Perera 2/56, Helitha Vithanage 2/81).

Royal (2nd Inn) – 154/8: (Thevindu Senarathne 50, Kalana Perera 2/60, Thevin Eriyagama 3/46, Pavith Rathnayake 2/11).