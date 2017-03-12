Record Breaker Herath Takes Six As Lanka Crush Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh First Test – Galle

Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket as Sri Lanka secured a comfortable victory over Bangladesh in Galle on the final day of the test.

Herath took six for 59 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 197 leaving the hosts victors by 259 runs and putting them 1-0 ahead in the two-match series.

Herath has now taken 366 wickets in 79 Tests, surpassing Daniel Vettori’s tally of 362 in 113.

Chasing an improbable 457 to win, the visitors began the fifth day on 67 without loss and hoping the weather would aid their cause, but could only survive until the middle of the afternoon session.

Soumya Sarkar, who had compiled a quickfire half-century on Friday evening, was dismissed off the second ball of the day, Asela Gunaratne spinning one past the opener’s defence to clip the off stump.

Mominul Haque then made just five before being trapped lbw by Dilruwan Perera for the second time in the match, with Perera then having Tamim Iqbal caught behind for 19.

Herath got in on the action with two wickets in three balls, Shakib Al Hasan being caught at leg slip before Mahmudullah was lbw for a two-ball duck.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das dug in to provide some much-needed resistance and a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but Rahim then chased a wide delivery down the legside from Lakshan Sandakan and was caught behind.

Das lasted just three more overs before being caught at cover to give Herath his record-breaking wicket, but the Sri Lankan captain was not done there and quickly wrapped up the tail by dismissing Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

“I would say (it’s) kind of a big achievement,” Herath said in quotes reported on espncricinfo.com. “But I must thank every single person who has supported me – the support staff, my family – I want to say thank you to all of them.

“Everybody chipped in and I must congratulate everyone because it is a team effort.”

Scores:

Sri Lanka 1st inns: 494 (K Mendis 194, Gunaratne 85, Dickwella 75, Perera 51; Mehedi 4-113) Bangladesh 1st inns: 312 (Rahim 85, Sarkar 71, Tamim 57, Miraz 41; Perera 3-53, Herath 3-72) Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 274-6 (Tharanga 115, Chandimal 50 no; Miraz 2-77, Hasan 2-104) Bangladesh 2nd inns: 197 (Sarkar 53, Linton Das 35, Rahim 34. Herath 6/53)