More Countries Support Resolution On Sri Lanka
by Easwaran Rutnam
- The US worked in close consultation with the UK, Montenegro, and Macedonia and in partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka, to draft the resolution
- Toner says the US applauds the administration of President Maithripala Sirisena for its continuing efforts to promote reconciliation
More countries extended support to the resolution on Sri Lanka submitted to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last week, strengthening Sri Lanka’s request for more time to address the issue on accountability over the war.
Titled “Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka” the draft text of the resolution had, as its main sponsors, Montenegro, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America.
By Thursday Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Japan and Norway extended support to the draft text. Sri Lanka is a co-sponsor of the resolution. The follow-up draft resolution on Sri Lanka was submitted to the UNHRC before the deadline for submissions ended last week
The deadline for submission of draft resolutions for the ongoing 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council was Thursday 16 March and the deadline for amendments after submission is March 21.
The resolution calls on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to assess progress on the implementation of its recommendations and other relevant processes related to reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, and to present a written update to the Human Rights Council at its thirty-seventh session, and a comprehensive report followed by discussion on the implementation of resolution 30/1 at its fortieth session.
The resolution also “Takes Note with Appreciation the comprehensive report presented by the United Nations High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council at its thirty-fourth session, as requested by the Human Rights Council in its resolution 30/1, and requests the Government of Sri Lanka to fully implement the measures identified in Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 that are outstanding.”
It also requests the Office of the High Commissioner and relevant special procedure mandate holders, in consultation with and with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka, to strengthen their advice and technical assistance on the promotion and protection of human rights and truth, justice, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka. The United States had last week invited like-minded UN members to demonstrate support for reconciliation and peace in Sri Lanka by adding their names to the list of cosponsors of a resolution on Sri Lanka at the UNHRC.
Acting US State Department Spokesperson Mark C. Toner said at the UN Human Rights Council the United States and other members of the Friends of Sri Lanka Core Group tabled a draft resolution last week on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka that reflects our enduring commitment to lasting peace and justice for all the people of Sri Lanka. The United States worked in close consultation with the United Kingdom, Montenegro, and Macedonia, and in partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka, to draft the resolution. “We look forward to the adoption of the text, which will support reconciliation and justice in Sri Lanka, help ensure a non-recurrence of conflict, and strengthen democratic governance and freedoms for all Sri Lankans,” he said.
Toner said the United States is pleased that Sri Lanka has agreed once again to co-sponsor the resolution, and invites like-minded UN members to demonstrate support for reconciliation and peace in Sri Lanka by adding their names to the list of cosponsors.
He also said the United States applauds the administration of President Maithripala Sirisena for its continuing efforts to promote reconciliation.
Full text of draft resolution:
A/HRC/34/L.1
Item 2
Received from (main sponsors): Montenegro, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America
Date and time: 13/03/2017, 10:20
Initials: MR
Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka
Item 2
The Human Rights Council,
Reaffirming the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, (PP1 HRC/30/1)
Guided by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenants on Human Rights and other relevant instruments, (PP2 HRC/30/1)
Reaffirming Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 of 1 October 2015 on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, (NEW)
Recalling Human Rights Council resolutions 19/2 of 22 March 2012, 22/1 of 21 March 2013, 25/1 of 27 March 2014, (PP3 HRC/30/1)
Reaffirming that it is the responsibility of each State to ensure the full enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of its entire population, (PP5 HRC/30/1)
Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, (PP4 HRC 30/1)
Welcoming the visits to Sri Lanka from 6 to 9 February 2016 by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and from 31 August to2 September2016 by the United Nations Secretary-General,(NEW)
Welcoming also the visit from 9 to 18 November 2015 by the Working Group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, the visit from 26 January to 2 February 2016 by the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, the joint visit from 29 April to 9 May 2016 by the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers and the Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the visit from 10 to 20 October 2016 by the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, (NEW)
Welcoming the steps taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to implement Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 of 1 October 2015, and recognizing in this context, the need for further significant progress,
1. Takes Note with Appreciation the comprehensive report presented by the United Nations High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council at its thirty-fourth session, as requested by the Human Rights Council in its resolution 30/1, and requests the Government of Sri Lanka to fully implement the measures identified in Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 that are outstanding; (updated OP1 from HRC/30/1)
2. Welcomes the positive engagement between the Government of Sri Lanka and the High Commissioner and the Office of the High Commissioner since October 2015, as well as the relevant special procedure mandate holders, and encourages the continuation of that engagement in the promotion and protection of human rights and truth, justice, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka; (updated OP2 from HRC/30/1)
3. Requests the Office of the High Commissioner and relevant special procedure mandate holders, in consultation with and with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka, to strengthen their advice and technical assistance on the promotion and protection of human rights and truth, justice, reconciliation and accountability in Sri Lanka; (updated OP19 from HRC/30/1)
4. Requests the Office of the High Commissioner to continue to assess progress on the implementation of its recommendations and other relevant processes related to reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, and to present a written update to the Human Rights Council at its thirty-seventh session, and a comprehensive report followed by discussion on the implementation of resolution 30/1 at its fortieth session (updated OP18 from HRC/30/1)