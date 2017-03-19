President, Prime Minister Hold Key Discussion

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had a key discussion on Friday covering a gourmet of issues.

Sources at the President’s office said that the meeting was ‘routine’ but government members said that the possibility of making changes to the cabinet was likely to have been discussed.

The economy and issues within the government had also been discussed at the meeting on Friday.

The meeting also took place as the UN Human Rights Council was meeting in Geneva with Sri Lanka to be discussed this week.

The President and the Prime Minister have already publicly stated that Sri Lanka will not agree to having foreign judges in the transitional justice process.

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera on Thursday said the call for international judges in the process to investigate incidents related to the war comes from the fact that the local judiciary lost credibility when the Mahinda Rajapaksa Government was in power.

Samaraweera told reporters there is a call to ensure impartiality in the accountability process and international participation is one way of ensuring impartiality.

“But what we are saying is there are many other variations in which we can guarantee that same credibility and we are looking at those options,” the Minister said.

He said that anyone can put forward opinions and recommendations but as a responsible Government the government will take the right decisions.