A Little Help From Down Under For St. Peter’s

In the recently concluded 43rd Josephian – Peterite limited over encounter there was an incident that was unprecedented in the history of school cricket in Sri Lanka, which went unnoticed by a majority of viewers. The Bambalapitiya school had bolstered their top order with a player who was not only unfamiliar with his blue white and gold attire but also the school anthem.

Young Sulakshana Fernando played a brilliant match winning innings of 90 which was instrumental in helping St. Peter’s regain the Peter Pillai trophy for the third consecutive year. No doubt his parents and coaches in Australia at the South Brisbane cricket club which he last represented as recently as November 2016 must be very happy with his match winning performance.

Whilst being excited for this young lad and wishing him all the best in his future cricketing career, we need to question the ethical aspect of a school fielding a player whose admission to that school is under serious doubt. It is obvious that a boy who studied right through and completed his exams in Australia and who has already enrolled in a university there, has no reason to follow any advanced level course in Sri Lanka. Nor is it realistically possible to follow the advanced level in a supposed 4 month stay in a country whilst shuttling between a university in Australia and Cricket grounds in Colombo.

Therefore it is fair to assume that the college authorities may have purposely deceived the Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Association (SLSCA) and Ministry of Education by claiming that this boy was indeed a student of the college when it is evident that he wasn’t. The education authorities need to look into this matter to see how a person with a foreign / dual citizenship managed to be registered to a school cricket team whilst not really following a course in that school. The boy also played three first XI matches including a tournament match against Dharmarajah in January 2017 which should come under scrutiny.

But what is truly disappointing is how the administrators of a school that claims to foster Catholic – Christian values, would aspire to ignore the same all for the sake of winning at any cost. Is it not these very same administrators who should be teaching children to play fair by settling a proper example?

It should be pointed out that this particular case is very different from the player poaching that most big schools seem to be practicing these days to supplement the short comings of their respective systems. In those cases, the players are offered better facilities, coaching and an opportunity to eventually represent the school / country whilst most importantly benefitting from the superior academic process which such schools are perceived to possess. The key point being that these players actually attend school and prepare for exams and are not mere short term mercenaries brought in for selected matches purely for the schools glory.

It is hoped that other schools are not inspired to emulate such bad practices which are not only unfair to ones opponents but also to the genuine students who have been in the school from their early days who miss out on an opportunity to represent their school.