Did Lanka Have A Choice In Foreign Policy?

Sri Lanka gained a much needed reprieve recently from the implementation of the resolution 30/1 of the United Nations Human Rights Council calling for Reconciliation and Accountability in Sri Lanka when the Council unanimously decided to grant a two-year period for its implementation.

It was not a victory in that the resolution remains on the agenda and the responsibility for implementation rests with this country.

But it is a significant concession considering the hostility faced in early years when the issue came up at the annual sessions. This relaxation was because of the commitment displayed by the UNP-SLFP unity government to abide with the resolutions of the UN body and more important the commitment shown for alleviation of the grievances of the affected people.

Even though the Joint Opposition argues that it is merely a postponement of the resolution which implementation they are strongly opposed to, the time given could be of great advantage to the resolution of the main issue.

Time, it is said, is a wonderful cure, and time has resolved many grave issues which powerful legal institutions and astounding minds have failed to resolve. This has been attributed to the therapeutic effect time has on agitated human minds.

It does not mean that the Yahapalanaya government has time to snooze but to get cracking in attending to issues of Tamils in the North and East.

Regrettably some of the main issues remain partly done or fully unresolved. Extensive tracts of land continue to be held by the military, large numbers of Tamil youth are held in custody without being prosecuted in court or released if there is no evidence. Undoubtedly this involved security considerations but with the Defence allocation of Rs. 284 billion (US$ 1.9 billion) for this year, the military is expected to rise up to challenges in security. The vast numbers of unemployed youth could themselves turn out to be a challenge to security of the north and east.

Immediately after Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s address to the UNHRC in February, he and the Sri Lanka’s foreign policy were castigated by critics-in-waiting for plums of office in the Joint Opposition and accused of bringing foreign affairs to the lowest possible depths in this country. This was after Samaraweera’s claim that the 69-year-old effort at nation building in Sri Lanka had failed and that era must end with the beginnings of a new Sri Lanka based on democratic values.

Whether this confession was factual or not, the critics conveniently look away from the fact that the previous government they want to bring back had been increasingly isolated and was close to the point of being categorised as a pariah state by Western nations at the time of its defeat, whereas this Joint National government was welcomed by all nations.

A question that has so far not been discussed by our foreign affairs pundits is whether this government had the choice to decide freely on a foreign policy when it took office. By the time the Rajapaksa government was defeated in January 2015, the Sirisena-Wickremesinghe government had locked horns with Beijing for nursemaiding the Rajapaksa regime with billions of dollars, as loans of course. The new government took not a year but two to determine exactly how much was owed to China and when it realised the colossal debt and despite the Rajapaksa rhetorical bombast, the Treasury was empty, there was no choice but to cave in. There were no pro New Delhi, pro Washington or non-aligned options to choose with none willing to chip in with the billions needed.

It had earlier warmed up to New Delhi by asking China to keep out their warships from Sri Lankan ports and renegotiated the Port City deal but China was breathing down the new government’s neck with billion dollar loans hanging over Sri Lanka and already the Chinese were in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s traditional friends of the West – US, UK and EU were in financial crises or just coming out of it. Narendra Modi has shown no inclination to lock horns with China in Sri Lanka and thus the Sirisena- Wickremesinghe choice became Hobson’s choice – China!

China is the only Great Power today that is distributing its largesse in the form of investments, loans and assistance on all continents. The debt owed by mighty America to China as of November 2016 was US$ 1.05 Trillion!

But not all Low Income or Middle Income Grade countries are indebted to China. Sri Lanka is, thanks to the Rajapaksa regime.

Yet good relations with the Western nations have paid off and a respite is being granted for the folly of the Rajapaksa regime. Is this good or bad diplomacy?

Did the Joint National Government have a choice in foreign policy after it took over?