Trump-Yahapalanaya International Conspiracy?

Kandyan Excalibur To The Fore

Look at the massive demonstrations against SAITM, the abjectly poor of the country don’t want standards of Western medicine to come down in Sri Lanka

Why are GMOA doctors working in private hospitals? Aren’t poor patients turning up at private hospitals and paying thousands to get specialist attention of government employed doctors?

If Yahapalanaya and Trump Administration are in cahoots, why should Russians give that Kandyan Excalibur to pro-Yankee Sirisena?

The Koha is singing, ‘Avurudhu’ is coming, TV is singing – Hari Joli…. No Poli but you newspaper fellows say that according to the World Happiness Report 2017 that Sri Lankans are less happy now than they were between 2013- 2015. According to this report Sri Lanka is ranked 120 out of 155 countries between 2014-2016. In the 2016 report Sri Lanka is ranked 117 for the years 2013-2015 – a drop in happiness by three places or increase in unhappiness, a JO Ker (Joint Opposition) activist told us with much happiness.

The Joker is a patriot, probably belonging to the new school of Smart Patriotism. Who helped in collecting data for this ‘Happiness Survey’, we asked.

SAITM and Unhappiness

We were told off: You of the lumpen proletariat think that the ignorant masses can be duped by these petty consumerist nationalist slogans in offering ‘No Poli….. Thaagigoddaai’ mantra? Our poor masses are suffering… Look at the massive demonstrations against SAITM, the abjectly poor of the country don’t want standards of Western medicine to come down in Sri Lanka… The poor are angry, unhappy, they are demonstrating against SAITM… the Happiness Index reflects all that…

But the great majority of the poor prefer Ayurveda medicine. We met an old woman while passing through Kahatagasdigiliya. She was going to her Vedamahattaya. The octogenarian has been doing well on Aralu, Bulu, and Nelli, etc. all her life. She knows nothing of SAITM. Thinks it is something to do with Sai Baba. Besides the SAITMits virus became endemic only late last year.

The JO Ker was not amused: Don’t prevaricate. If you are sick will you go to a Veda? Can you afford going to private hospitals? You will have to seek refuge in government hospitals run by our magnificent GMOA doctors… We are protesting against the privatization of medicine…

Then why are GMOA doctors working in private hospitals? Aren’t poor patients turning up at private hospitals and paying thousands to get specialist attention of government employed doctors? All this may add up in the Unhappiness Index, we opined.

You wait till next week. GMOA will come out in full force with the backing of 22 others trade unions. They will smash SAITM and Yahapalanaya, the JO Ker assured us.

Geneva Hanky-Panky

The Sri Lankan medical profession is not the centre of the universe although many members seem to be of that opinion long after Copernicus, Galileo, Newton et al and we decided to find other reasons for increase of unhappiness in this happy and sunny isle.

There have to be other causes. Is it the resolution before the UNHRC on alleged violations of human rights by Sri Lankan armed forces about which the Yanks and their allies were howling about and threatening to pass sanctions? But that was during the Rajapaksa regime. Now the Yahapalanaya regime had done deal with Donald Trump and put it on hold for another two years. That should send the Happiness Index shooting up, not down.

Fellow thinker and drinker at the Waterhole, another JO Ker but not very active declared that it was crystal clear that the Yahapalanaya and Donald Trump regimes had done a deal under the table to undermine the JO backed Rajapaksa’s return to power. It was an International conspiracy.

So why not call in JO’s expert on International Conspiracies on Sri Lanka Wimal Weerawansa to unravel the dirty deal?

You know he has been put behind bars by Yahapalanaya. And that is a sub-plot of the International Conspiracy to cover it up. Poor fellow has gone on hunger strike and the fellow’s loving daughter has also joined him, our fellow thinker sympathized, enjoying his beer.

What’s wrong with this conspiracy theory specialist Weerawansa who is regularly going on hunger strike? Cholesterol level up and his doctor puts him on starvation diet? Despite his admirers and sympathizers, he should be charged for child abuse – inspiring his daughter to go on hunger strike against a court order. Anyway, he is an amazing fellow; fasting to death on Saline drips and staging regularly resurrections from the grave to come back and fast another day.

For what purpose is all this? Push up the Unhappiness Index?

On our plea to explain to us this Yahapalanaya-Trump Conspiracy staged at Geneva and with the offer of another mug of beer our thinker and drinker explained.

‘Long before the election of Donald Trump as the president of the US, the CIA knew he would win and informed pro-American Siri Kotha. The UNP after that struck a deal through Trump’s Wall Street business pals because Obama and his boys and girls at the State Department were in cahoots with the Tamil Diaspora and had been going hell-for-leather against the Rajapaksa regime. Now with Trump in White House things are moving into place and the resolution with which the Rajapaksa hoped to topple Yahapalanaya is stalled. Our aim is to get the original Obama resolution going, have foreign judges and then topple Yahapalanaya.’

And how are you to achieve all this?

Wimal Weerawansa has to be released from remand jail to expose this conspiracy. Once he is out he will prove to the hilt that this is an international conspiracy. I will not say much, for now – American warships in Hambantota are the tip of the Hambantota Iceberg…

Kandyan Excalibur

But what is the story behind President Maithripala Sirisena taking off to Moscow and being presented with an ancient Kandyan sword?

There are rumours that ‘He, who possesses this sword, can rule Sri Lanka’.

It is like the Sword of King Arthur – the Excalibur, with which the English king slew his enemies. That sword will end all claims of those who say they are reincarnations of Dutugemunu!

But if Yahapalanaya and Trump Administration are in cahoots, why should Russians give that Kandyan Excalibur to pro-Yankee Sirisena?

The thinker and drinker called for another beer. ‘Bloody hell! Don’t you listen even to CNN? Trump and the Russkies are good buddies. They have been so even before the elections. The CIA, FBI, NSA and all the Security Agencies are saying they have been buddy-buddies for a long time. So Trump asked Vladimir Putin to present the Kandyan Excalibur to Sirisena to vanquish his enemies who are anti-American.

Await the release of Weerawansa and you will hear about the International Conspiracy of the Century, our fellow thinker and drinker said quaffing up his beer.