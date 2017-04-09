Rs.1,500 Worth Food Basket To Be Sold At Rs. 975

On the instruction of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe it has been decided by the government to provide a 1,515-rupee worth food basket at Rs. 975 to the consumers during this festive season through Laksathosa outlets.

The Finance Ministry said the government has taken this decision in order to support the general public to reduce their cost of living during the coming Sinhala and Hindu New Year season.

Accordingly, this food basket consisting 10 essential items could be purchased by the consumers between April 10 and 20, 2017 through Sathosa outlets islandwide.

The government expects to sell one million food baskets during this period.