ABA Shake Up; Dian And Team To Take Reins

THE ABA is to elect new office-bearers at an AGM on May 9, and that is most unusual. The incumbent administration, headed by DIG (Ret.) Rohan Abeywardena, was elected unanimously only last year, and under the then existing Sport Law, is entitled to remain in office until next year. In other words election of office-bearers is permitted only once in two years. [Since last year, though, the new Sport Minister extended the term of office to four years].

Since the incumbent Abeywardena administration was elected, under the old law, for a two-year period, the ABA’s AGM of May 9, to all appearances, has to be seen as unconstitutional or, to put it more bluntly, illegal. But the problem is that if the incumbent management is to serve out the prescribed two-year term, it would have to do so without its present head: The retired DIG has decided to quit his post, citing dissatisfaction with the “system’’ – of which we’ll talk about in greater detail in a while.

First though, let’s find out how the ABA got round the clause that forbids the election of office bearers any time before two years. Abeywardena was adamant not to stay in the job; any persuasion to reconsider his decision was spurned. So what to do? The ABA scrutinized the Sport Law and discovered that, via a decision taken at a specially convened Special General Meeting (SGM), an end to the dilemma is possible. So it promptly summoned its membership to a SGM a fortnight ago.

It just so happens, fortunately, that a SGM is empowered to order an AGM (read: election of office bearers) if, for whatever reason, an incumbent official cannot complete his/her two-year term – the ostensible reasons being the demise of an official or a court/ministry order forbidding an incumbent from holding office. Even so it was decided to summon a SGM, with ministry approval, and at which the membership agreed to hold an AGM on May 9. Whilst Abeywardena’s resignation was accepted; at the behest of the general membership, the retired DIG consented to remain in office until the May 9 AGM.

That is not all the SGM decided. The members also agreed as one that one-time ABA president and current vice president, Dian Gomes, would be their sole nominee for the president’s job, which, according to the amended Sport Law, will run from 2017 to 2020. He was also allowed the privilege of choosing his own team, an expression of the membership’s approval of the spirited ‘can-do’ leadership that Gomes showed when he was last boss of ABA, 2006-09.

With nominations yet to close, it is, of course, possible that some overly ambitious person might want to throw his hat into the ring. So far none has, but it is safe to assume that Gomes’ occupation of the sport’s high chair is a done deal. What that means for Sri Lanka boxing is a resurrection of Gomes’ pledge to win the country’s first ever Olympic medal in boxing – but of that and on the future of the sport under Gomes after we’ve first dealt with Abeywardena’s leaving.

The retired DIG’s departure evokes a sense of sadness, notwithstanding that his concluding term was anything but memorable. He deserved a happier farewell, meaning his leaving ought to have happened with the health of boxing robustly alive. Sadly, it wasn’t, and through no fault of his. He is one who couldn’t be anything but frank and honest, virtues that the sport might have derived better benefits from his recent tenure. Not the one to hide away from issues that might, potentially, cause harm to the sport and its future, he tackled front-on the infamous controversy following boxer Wanniarachchi’s failed drug test in 2010. [He was ABA President them too]. Subsequent to the forfeiture of the gold medal the boxer won at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the imposition of a two-year ban, Wanniarachchi, as provided by the rules, appealed to the independent Court of Appeal for Sport in Geneva; pleading innocence, he sought a review of the penalties imposed on him by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The then Sport Minister, however, insisted the ABA withdraw the boxer’s appeal to Geneva even if it means twisting his arm – an enforcement demanded by the former government in the mistaken notion that if Wanniarachchi’s appeal comes before the Court of Appeal for Sport in Geneva it might impede Hambantota’s bid to host the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

ABA President Abeywardena wasn’t going to be clay in anybody’s hands – he told the ministry that Wanniarachchi, in making an appeal to the independent court in Geneva, was only exercising what is a lawful entitlement and it wasn’t in the powers of the ABA to deny the boxer his right. Obviously piqued by the ABA’s ‘obstinacy’, the ministry reacted like a schoolyard bully: it dissolved the ABA and appointed instead a Competent Authority to run the affairs of Sri Lanka boxing. And that was how Wanniarachchi came to withdraw his appeal “in the cause of boxing’s future.’’

The outcome of the infamous Hambantota’s bid is still remembered, if not for its failure, certainly for the mockery it made of the then government’s ambition to transform what not many moons ago was a rustic town of salt urns into one worthy of hosting the Commonwealth Games, no less.

Abeywardena, man who adheres so honestly to principles could’ve contributed more to boxing than he was allowed, in terms of resources and officials’ commitment.

When an elected ABA committee was restored, in 2012, although it was Aubrey Pieris who was elected president, the more deserving candidate, it was felt, ought to have been the retired DIG; after all, his previous term as chief was crudely cut short by the thrusting of an anonymous Competent Authority – in what was nakedly political revenge. But that injustice was rectified after Pieris’ four-year reign ended in early 2016: DIG (Ret.) Rohan Abeywardena was elected ABA President, unchallenged.

As fate would have it, the omens at the time of Abeywardena’s second coming weren’t too good. The bold international ambitions propagated by Dian Gomes since his entry into ABA administration in 2000 were sidelined. The Cuban national coach had left in 2015 and the job of finding his replacement was never undertaken; without a national coach, the national pool was disbanded; where our boxers were exposed to foreign competition more than a half-dozen times year, there was none in 2016. The ABA was reduced to a shadow of what it was.

Boxing officialdom is aware, but wouldn’t admit that the sport lost its way following Dian Gomes’ decision to change his employers – from MAS Holdings to Hela Clothing in late 2015. It is common knowledge that MAS Holdings involvement in boxing was influenced by the fact that Gomes was the company’s CEO. That link helped put the ABA in clover – and heightened its ambitions to the level of Olympic medals. But with the Godfather of boxing moving out from MAS Holding to join business rivals, Hela Clothing, the ABA, long run efficiently on corporate lines, was, inevitably, going to suffer some dislocations. If the business rivalry between MAS Holdings and its former CEO had spilled over into boxing is difficult to establish as in the discreet world of business such matters are never spoken of in public.

Ever the principled gentleman, the retired DIG is the last person you’re likely to even get a hint of whether the MAS-Hela trade rivalry has infiltrated into boxing administration. Ask him and he’ll likely tell you politely: “It would be improper for me to talk about such private matters as the past and present employers of Dian (and their impact on boxing) – not whilst I am still ABA president (albeit only in name).’’

That the dislocations both in the ABA office and in the ring, happened only after Gomes had changed his employers can’t be coincidental. The absence of a National coach, the disbanding of the national pool, boxers without foreign exposure, the non-hosting of the annual international meet in Colombo [all of which were in existence for nearly a decade, pre-2015] can have been caused by no other reason but: the investments in boxing prior to 2015 wasn’t the same in 2016, which probably is the “system’’ that provoked Abeywardena to beat a hasty retreat from ABA office. No one, after all, wants to be made a dead-duck leader.

While you can’t help by sympathise with Abeywardena’s plight, you can’t help but be glad about Gomes’ return as the sport’s headman. Officially, he assumes duties as chief on May 9, but as incumbent vice president, Gomes has already set in motion the sport’s revival. He has provided a half-million rupees to re-start the national pool; a provisional team of ten boxers for the Asian Elite Championships, in Uzbekistan, April 29-May 7, are already in training, as are two schoolboy boxers in preparation for the Youth Commonwealth Games, in Bahamas in July – all of which wasn’t in the Abeywardena administration’s Calendar of Events for 2017. As well, ABA’s coffers were boosted by Rs. 2m., thanks to a sponsor secured since Gomes made up his mind to return to the presidency.

The gloves are being re-laced for an Olympic medal, which might be wishful thinking at this point in time; but you don’t disregard any goal Mr. Can Do chooses to chase.