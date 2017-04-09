Controversial Nil Balakaya Back In Action

The controversial ‘Nil Balakaya’ is back in action and will resume most of its activities to coincide with the birthday of Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa.

Sources said that the Nil Balakaya, also known as the ‘Blue Brigade’ is to operate using funds it has also collected.

The Nil Balakaya was floated by Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa when his father Mahinda Rajapaksa was President.

The organization was given excessive authority and freedom by the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime.

It was however later accused of being involved in fraudulent activities. (AW)