Global Head Of Salvation Army To Hold Meetings In Sri Lanka

The global head of The Salvation Army, General André Cox, will be visiting Sri Lanka from April 18 to 23 accompanied by Commissioner Silvia Cox, who leads The Salvation Army’s worldwide work with women.

The Salvation Army’s work in Sri Lanka includes residential, community, project and crisis services across the nation, helping secure a better future for many thousands of Sri Lankans every year.

Worldwide, it now operates in 128 countries, meeting human need and alleviating human suffering without discrimination.

General Cox and Commissioner Cox have given service and leadership as Salvation Army officers across many different nations of the world – Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Finland, Estonia and the United Kingdom in Europe; and Zimbabwe, South Africa and other Southern Africa countries.

While in Sri Lanka they will meet with government representatives, Heads of churches and ecumenical organisations, British High Commissioner – James Dauris, members of The Salvation Army Sri Lanka’s newly established National Advisory Board, and other dignitaries.

Discussions will be held about The Salvation Army’s mission in Sri Lanka and how it can expand its work in partnership with other organisations and individuals. The couple will also visit Salvation Army Residential Services across Greater Colombo.

General Cox and Commissioner Cox will be guest speakers at various events during their stay. On Saturday 22 April at 9am a public meeting will be held in the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour to welcome them and to celebrate Sri Lankan life and culture, expressed through Salvation Army dance, music, song and faith. Salvation Army members and members of the public from across the island will gather at this meeting. They will witness General Cox enrolling more than 50 new members of The Salvation Army and speaking on what it will take to bring transformation and hope to those who need it most in the world. Special women’s and youth events will follow at 1.30pm.

“The Salvation Army in Sri Lanka has invested heavily in the welfare of Sri Lanka since it began here in 1883,” says Territorial Commander Commissioner Alistair Venter, the organisation’s national leader. “It’s not often that the global leader of our movement visits and we believe it will be an inspiration, not only to us, but to the whole country.”