Heated Exchange At Cabinet Meet On Hambantota Port

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A heated exchange of words ensued at the cabinet meeting last week on the Hambantota port deal.

The issue arose between members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the United National Party.

Some members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party had opposed the deal to be signed between the government and the Chinese company which will operate the port.

The much publicised deal is yet to be signed as a result of the disagreements in the government and this has irked China.

Sources told The Sunday Leader that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had warned the SLFP members at the cabinet meeting to be mindful that it was the UNP which formed the unity government.

Meanwhile, the government informed Parliament that there was no final agreement yet on the Hambantota port between the Chinese company and the government.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament discussions on the port agreement are still ongoing.

He said the final draft agreement will be submitted to Parliament before it is signed.

The Prime Minister said that the government is facing a severe financial loss as a result of the port and the losses need to be covered.