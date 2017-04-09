Order In Noyahr Case Reversed

The Colombo High Court on Friday ordered that the six suspects enlarged on bail last month in the Keith Noyahr assault case be immediately re-remanded, reversing a decision by Mount Lavinia Additional Magistrate Lochana Weerasinghe one week earlier on March 30 to enlarge the suspects on bail.

The order, issued on Friday by Colombo High Court Judge Manilal Waidyatillake, came as an immediate response to a revision application filed by the Attorney General seeking the reversal of the bail decision by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing for the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Rohantha Abeysuriya cited firearms and torture charges against the suspects, incidents of witnesses in the Keith Noyahr case having been threatened, and the detrimental impact of the bail order on the CID investigation.

Judge Waidyatillake then ordered that the bail order be reversed as interim relief, and that the revision application be taken up for argument on May 9. The suspects, all serving military intelligence personnel, never left remand custody, as they have also been accused of complicity in the assault on Upali Tennekoon.

Their sudden arrests in February and March of this year came after the CID renewed the investigation into Noyahr’s assault following the recovery of evidence in the case from the connected investigation into the 2009 murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, founding editor of The Sunday Leader.

Keith Noyahr, then deputy-editor of The Nation, was abducted from outside his home on May 22, 2008 by a group of assailants, bundled into a white van and tortured at a safe house in Dompe, according to the CID, before he was released the next morning near the Dehiwela zoo.