Social Dialogue Sought For National Wage Fixation

In the world of work, wages are best set through sound evidence and social dialogue. This was the key message from an ILO supported workshop on minimum wage setting in Sri Lanka.

The workshop hosted by the Employers Federation of Ceylon (EFC) with support from the ILO Bureau for Employers’ Activities provided an opportunity for a frank and productive discussion on how best to determine wage policy, bringing together actors in the private sector, unions, and government. A recent study commissioned by EFC informed the deliberations, concluding that social dialogue is an essential mechanism when setting appropriate wage levels in the country. The study analysed the impact of the Budgetary Relief Allowance of Workers Act (BRAWA) on firm level operations and labour market efficiency as perceived by the private sector.

Ms Simrin Singh, the ILO Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives noted that social dialogue is especially crucial today given the added complexities that globalization presents to workers, employers and governments.

Ms Singh noted that ILO’s near century old engagement around the world has time and again proven that social dialogue is key in both mitigating and resolving old and emerging labour issues.

ILO South Asia Specialist on Wages, Xavier Estupiñan, emphasized that minimum wage setting informed through social dialogue and collective bargaining are best practices and in line with the recommendations of ILO Convention 131 on Minimum Wage Fixing, ratified by Sri Lanka as far back as 1975. He added that economically contextualised statistical and qualitative data are essential in devising and implementing adequate wage policy. Indeed, effective dialogue is underpinned by sound evidence.

A. Wimalaweera, Senior Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Trade Union Relations,appreciated the insights the EFC study provided and encouraged further data and analysis, as crucial to informing policy. Recognising the rapidly changing patterns of employment in Sri Lanka, he reaffirmed the values of the Ministry of Labour to ensure that the rights of all workers are protected and a conducive environment for productivity and employment is set.