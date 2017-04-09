‘Spring Family Race Day’ Reigns Despite Adverse Weather

Last Sunday 2nd April, the Royal Turf Club, signaled the start of the racing season with the ‘Spring Family Race Day’ and thousands of spectators who thronged the race course up in Little England certainly enjoted some good entertainment despite some intermittent rain throughout the day.

The opening race for the day was the R.T.C. Nuwara Eliya Festive Cup and saw a gutsy performance by Queen of the Hill who despite being the slowest of all and had lost considerable ground, produced a lightning run in the home stretch to pip the winner to the post.

The Daily Mirror Cup was won by the bottom weight Crimson Quest who had finished 2nd in the last outing in Class 5 with a load of 61.5 Kgs. Crimson Quest is Owned by Gamini and Chamari Jayaratne and is trained by S.V.Madialagan and ridden by Jockey S. Suganthan.

The Media Ministry Challenge Trophy was the third Race of the Day and was won by Kingston Town the latest import from India. This was his first race on the Sri Lankan Turf and he made a good impression, also giving Trainer Manishraj Sethi who was licensed this year by the Royal Turf Club, his maiden victory . Kingston Town is owned by Hasanga Jayaratne in partnership with J.R. Irugalabandara.

Spearhead carrying the top weight in the race who had won many accolades in his career and made his owners proud on every occasion he raced, having even beaten the King of Nuwara Eliya Atlantus, would be retired from his illustrious and graceful racing career and given a happy retired life as per the owners of Spearhead.

The Feature Race of the day, the Selvaratnam Challenge trophy was won by the Queen of the Royal Turf Club and the public favourite, – Alcazaba who lived upto the expectations of her supporters and also made owner Deepthika Jayakody proud once again by producing her customary late challenge and winning the race even after carrying a back breaking weight of 61.5 Kgs.

Sponsor Chavez Selvaratnam and family were delighted and in awe at the manner in which the races were conducted, as well as the quality of the entertainment, in this case the band Heat and the RTC Fashion Parade by Deepthika Jayakody.

Unfortunately the rain gods decided to play spoil sport and eventually the 5th, 6th and the 7th races were called off keeping in mind the safety of the horses and jockeys as the underfoot conditions were not conducive for racing.