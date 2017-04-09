Tissa Considering UNP Invite

Former United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Tissa Attanayake is considering an invite to rejoin the party.

Attanayake told The Sunday Leader he was invited by the UNP to rejoin the party.

He said that he was keeping a close watch on the political developments in the country and will decide on his next move in due course.

Attanayake left the UNP and joined the Sri Lanka Freedom Party at the last Presidential election and extended support to Mahinda Rajapaksa.

However after Rajapaksa lost the Presidential election Attanayake took a back seat from politics. (AW)