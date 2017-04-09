UNP-SLFP Hope To Continue Marriage

The United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) hope to continue their marriage for another three years.

SLFP General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake told The Sunday Leader that the people were given an assurance the unity government will be in power for five years.

The SLFP and UNP however reached an agreement to work together for two years and the two years ends in August this year.

“I think if we have not been able to achieve any of the promises made to the people during the past two years, we must try at least in the next three years to fulfill these promises made to the people. These are promises given to the people by the President too. Therefore, both parties should get together and see what we have failed to deliver so far and focus on fulfilling these promises during the next three years,” he said.