Asian Power Lifting Championship – Indonesia

Darin Weerasinghe Leads Lankan Power Lifting team

Sri Lankan Power Lifting Champion and Asian Power Lifting Bronze Medalist Darin Weerasinghe was selected to lead the Sri Lanka Power Lifting Team with Ransilu Jayathilake as Vice Captain at the Asian Power Lifting Championship which was held from 1st to 5th May in Bandung Indonesia.

The Asian Powerlifting meet had over 200 participants from India, Pakistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Japan and Chinese Taipei. The Sri Lanka Team comprised of 10 members including two female participants from the forces.

Darin participated in the Heavy Weight Category of over 120kg and this was the first time Sri Lanka had an athlete in the Super Heavy Weight Category. The Asian Power Lifting meet will see athletes lift well over 300kg in Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift. Darin currently has over seven National records in Power Lifting and hopes to guide the team to the Podium.