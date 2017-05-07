Anula Beat Rathnawali Gampaha to win inaugural ‘Battle of the Queens’

Anula Vidyalala, Nugegoda easily beat Rathnawali Balika, Gampaha on 1st innings in their inaugural ‘Battle of the Queens’ which concluded today at R. Premadasa International stadium.

Rathnawali Balika Vidyalaya skipper Pabasara Ranabahu won the toss and opted to bat first at R. Premadasa International Stadium. Rathnawali began the innings steadily adding 55 runs for the opening stand. Skipper Pabasara Ranabahu led from the front as she stroked 52 off 73 balls that included 11 boundaries, while Thilini Niwarthana and Muditha Kalpani made useful cameos as Rathanawali eventually folded for a below-par 139 in 39.4 overs.

Harshitha Madhavi and Janadi Anali did the bulk of the bowling as they picked up 2 wickets each, while Himasha Kumarage and skipper Amasha Dilshani shared four wickets between them with excellent figures for Anula Vidyalaya.

Chasing 140 to win, Anula Vidyalaya got off to the best possible start as their openers put on a 38-run stand. Despite losing Sithmi Hirasha, the experienced Harshitha Madhavi and skipper Amasha Dilshani put on a match winning century partnership to carry Anula Vidyalaya through to victory.

Harshitha Madhavi made a magnificent 71 runs off 76 deliveries that included 11 boundaries, while Amasha Dilshani ably supported with a classy 51 off 66 balls to consolidate the Anula Vidyalaya run-chase.