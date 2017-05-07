Aravinda De Silva Steps Down From SLC Role

Aravinda de Silva has resigned from the SLC cricket committee, of which he was chairman, 13 months after he took on the role. A board release said de Silva stepped down due to “personal commitments that would hinder his availability and time investment in the Committee further”.

“It is understandable that [de Silva] needs to prioritise his personal commitments,” board president Thilanga Sumathipala said. “He has supported the strategic vision of this administration and been vastly instrumental in many of the developments we have made.

“We intend to continue to engage Aravinda’s expertise in our key cricketing activities on a consultancy basis,” Sumathipala added.

During his time in the committee, de Silva had been among the more influential SLC figures, overseeing, in particular, a re-order of SLC’s coaching structure. However, his clout is also understood to have waned in recent months, with SLC having appointed other officials to advise the national team. De Silva had also twice served as chief selector – most recently in an interim stint last year, when his selection panel picked the squad for the World T20.