Rashid takes five as Ireland are routed in historic ODI

From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid, legspin was again Ireland’s nemesis as they were bundled out for 126 in their historic first ODI on English soil. Rashid claimed a career-best 5 for 27, the second-best figures by an England spinner in ODIs, to set up a seven-wicket trouncing at the beginning of their final preparations for the Champions Trophy.

Alex Hales took advantage of two reprieves with a 33-ball fifty and the main challenge for England was whether they would complete victory before the interval was needed. The umpires allowed the extra 15 minutes of play available with a result close and a flurry of boundaries from Joe Root, who finished unbeaten on 49, and Jonny Bairstow meant the match was completed in barely more than half the allotted overs.

In the build-up to the match, Ireland captain William Porterfield had said that Rashid Khan had been the difference during their recent struggles against Afghanistan. Conditions in Bristol were a world away from India where those games took place, but there was a jarring similarity to their downfall.

England’s Rashid had been given the nod as their frontline spinner ahead of Moeen Ali for the first match of the summer and though he will come up against far tougher resistance in the months to come, it was a more-than-handy start for a player who relies hugely on confidence. He caused havoc with his googly while Joe Root chipped in with 2 for 9 as the spinners stole the show from the quicks; the seven combined wickets are the most by England spinners in a home ODI.

Ireand make a lively start with Paul Stirling clubbing his way to 20 with five boundaries – including three in a row off David Willey – but England were settled by the returning Mark Wood who speared an 89-mph delivery through an expansive drive. Eoin Morgan said yesterday that Wood was still working his way back towards top gear, but his opening five-over spell was an encouraging start for a man viewed as vital to England’s Champions Trophy hopes.

Willey had proved expensive but struck back when Ed Joyce fell across a straight delivery that would have taken leg stump and the two quick wickets forced Ireland to take stock.

Porterfield struggled to get his innings going, but Andy Balbirnie showed some promising signs with a punchy display. However, having flirted with the slip cordon on a couple of occasions, he fell to a flat-footed waft against Jake Ball and from there Ireland’s problems rapidly got worse.

Root was handed the ball in the 22nd over and struck with his second delivery when Porterfield – having scratched 13 off 44 balls – limply lofted to mid-off. The new England Test captain will hope such a midas touch follows him around for the rest of the summer.

Then it was over to Rashid. First he removed Gary Wilson who went for a lap-sweep and immediately reviewed Aleem Dar’s lbw decision, but replays showed he hadn’t touched the ball and neither was it going over the stumps. Then a brace of googlies did for Kevin O’Brien and Stuart Thompson, the former beaten on the inside edge and Thompson, a left-hander, on the outside as he propped forward.

Niall O’Brien was left with the tail and couldn’t do much before he, too, was lbw sweeping at Rashid. He wanted to review, but it had already been used up. Four balls later Rashid had his fifth when Tim Murtagh picked out long-on.