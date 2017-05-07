Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson Blitz Power Daredevils To Stunning Win

IPL 2017 – Daredevils vs Lions

Two young wicket-keeper batsmen, who are tipped to become the next big thing of Indian cricket, did the job for the home team as Delhi Daredevils became the first team to chase down a total in excess of 200 runs at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in the Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant (97 runs off 43 balls) and Sanju Samson (61 runs off 31 balls) put the vulnerable Gujarat Lions bowling to the sword and stitched together a 143-run stand in just 63 balls to help the Daredevils chase down Gujarat Lions’ total of 208 runs.

Delhi needed a good start and they were provided that by the opening duo of Karun Nair (12) and Sanju Samson as they hit some crisp boundaries. Karun Nair was dismissed by Pradeep Sangwan with the hosts on 24. Nair edged the ball to the keeper while attempting a ramp shot.

That brought Rishabh Pant to the middle and he along with Samson took the attack to the Gujarat bowling. The duo hit a total of sixteen sixes and six boundaries between them to take the wind out of Gujarat’s bowling unit.

Samson was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 14th over, while Rishabh Pant was unlucky to edge one to the keeper off the bowling of Basil Thampi, just three runs short of a well-deserved century.

But by then Delhi’s asking rate was down to almost a run-a-ball and Corey Anderson and Shreyas Iyer hit four more sixes to help Delhi chase down the big total with 15 balls to spare.

The loss meant Gujarat Lions are out of contention for a place in the top four, while Delhi are back in the business after recording their fourth victory of the season.

Earlier, skipper Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik struck fluent half-centuries to guide Gujarat Lions to a challenging 208 for seven.

Coming in to bat no. 3, Raina played fluently to score 77 runs off just 43 balls with the help of five boundaries and four sixes and together with Dinesh Karthik (65 off 34) added 133 runs off just 72 balls for the third wicket to set the foundation for a big score.

Jadeja launched his attack on Anderson as he smacked the bowler for two consecutive sixes in the final two deliveries of the last over to take Gujarat past the 200-run target.