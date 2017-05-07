Star to ICC: Few Takers for Champions Trophy Minus India

With the ongoing tussle between the ICC and the BCCI making India’s participation in the Champions League doubtful, Star Sports has made it clear to the international body that the mega event will have few takers as far as advertisers are concerned if Virat Kohli and his boys are not a part of the event.

Speaking to media, a source in Star India said that the host broadcasters were forced to write to the ICC after major multinationals started sending feelers to the broadcasters that they weren’t willing to buy inventories unless India’s participation was confirmed.

“It is unethical and so I won’t take names, but one of the major multinationals wrote a mail to us asking about whether India would indeed participate in the tournament or pullout because they would decide accordingly on investing money in buying ad time in the tournament,” he said.

He went on to further explain that it was a clear case of demand and supply and there was nothing wrong on part of the advertisers to feel the heat because very few people in India would have interest in the tournament if India is not a part of it.

“See, the companies will buy inventories because they want to reach the consumers through Star. But then, the reality is that the Indian market and the Indian viewers will be interested in the tournament only when you have the Indian boys in action.

“Hypothetically speaking, if a company like Maruti wants to buy inventories for the Champions Trophy, they will only do so if India is playing. Otherwise, their quarterly target will not be completed and in such a scenario, they will want to invest in other companies. So the concern on whether their investment is secure is normal,” he said.

And the source says that the broadcasters were forced to write to Star as investors want clarity on the issue.

“The broadcasters are paying for the rights of the event. Now, if they cannot recover the value, then it is a problem. And with India’s fate still undecided, advertisers are thinking twice about investing for the Champions Trophy. They have even said that the rates suit them only if India is a part of the tournament as they can then go ahead and reach their target audience,” he revealed.

Clearly, it is just not the ICC who want BCCI to be a part of the Champions Trophy, but even the host broadcasters want the same.

But the BCCI has made it clear that under the current circumstance, pulling out of the tournament is the right decision keeping Indian cricket’s interest in mind.

“We realise that pulling out of the Champions Trophy would also mean pulling out of the future ICC events, including the World Cup as per the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). But we have our back against the wall and there is no option left with us because to come down from $571m to $293m as per the revenue model of the ICC is just not possible.

“Also, let me reiterate, it is not just about the money. We are also not willing to accept the changes in governance model. At the end of the day, it is about our country and the interest of Indian cricket which cannot be sacrificed under any circumstance. We had requested them to wait for 2-3 months, but Manohar took the opportunity to kick us when we are down,” a BCCI official told Cricketnext.

But the Committee of Administrators have asked BCCI to not take any damning step as that would force them to move the Supreme Court.

“It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at,” the COA said.

In fact it also asked the BCCI to announce the squad for the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

“It would be appropriate to make all necessary preparations for ensuring that Team India can successfully defend its title in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which commences on 1st June 2017. You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet.

“Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI’s legal rights,” the COA wrote to the BCCI.