Dayasiri Nominated As Cabinet Joint Spokesman

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera was last week nominated as the cabinet joint spokesman representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Sources said the SLFP had demanded that Minister Rajitha Senaratne be removed as cabinet joint spokesman as he had made some comments against the SLFP.

At present Media Minister Gayantha Karunatillake and Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne operate as the cabinet joint spokesmen.

The SLFP had proposed Minister Anura Priyadharshan Yapa be appointed as a cabinet joint spokesman in place of Senaratne.

However Yapa had rejected the offer. The SLFP has then proposed Dayasiri Jayasekera’s name.

When contacted Jayasekera told The Sunday Leader he had not been formally offered the post. (AW)