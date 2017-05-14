Human Bones Found At Hotel Construction Site

Human bones have been found from the construction site of the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, the Police said.

Police Headquarters said that several human bones were found from the site at Galle Face.

The Police said that the bones were discovered while digging the earth using heavy machinery.

Initial suspicion was that the site may have been a cemetery several years back.

A Magisterial inquiry was conducted at the location and police investigations are underway.