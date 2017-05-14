President Pushes For Cabinet Reshuffle

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

President Maithripala Sirisena has pushed for a cabinet reshuffle despite strong objections from the United National Party (UNP), sources said. Government sources said that Prime Minister and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had urged the President not to go for a cabinet reshuffle.

A cabinet reshuffle had been on the cards for several months but the move was eventually shot down as a result of differences of opinion arising between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the UNP.

The UNP had insisted that no UNP Minister should be removed or shuffled around and any changes, if at all can involve only the SLFP. The SLFP felt changing only SLFP Ministers would give the impression there was an issue in the SLFP.

However last week the SLFP had pushed for the cabinet reshuffle and the President is said to have backed the move.

The reshuffle will see some big names being moved around and merged with other Ministries. Meanwhile, cabinet spokesman Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, speaking at an event on Friday evening said that the President and Prime Minister had agreed on a cabinet reshuffle.

He said that the cabinet reshuffle will be one which is suitable for the country.

Senaratne had earlier been quoted in the media as saying there will not be a cabinet reshuffle.

However the Minister explained on Friday that what he said was there will not be a cabinet reshuffle before Vesak.